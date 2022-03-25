Rosson announces bid for county commission

Rainsville City Councilman Derek Rosson announced his candidacy for the DeKalb County Commission District 4 seat. Rosson will run as a Republican candidate in the May 24, 2022, Republican Primary.
County Commissioners oversee the County’s finances, serve as custodians of all County property, promote tourism and industrial development, and among other responsibilities, oversee the construction and maintenance of County roads and bridges. Rosson stated, “Roads are the face of our County, and they are important because everyone uses them. One of my top priorities will be getting as many roads as possible resurfaced to help all DeKalb County residents and encourage future growth and business expansion. Better roads lead to more industry and a thriving economy.”
In addition to being a Rainsville City Councilman and liaison to several boards for the past five years, Rosson owns and operates Safe Solutions Plus Pest & Termite LLC and American Crawlspace LLC. He is also a member of the United States Marine Corps League in Fort Payne and the Masonic Lodge 911 in Rainsville, AL.
Rosson is married to Ashley Keel Rosson, and they have three boys - Dylan, age 15, Cooper, age 10, and Jude, age 6. He has lived in Rainsville all of his life, and after graduating from Plainview High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He attended basic training in Parris Island, South Carolina. Rosson served two combat tours in Iraq before being Honorable Discharged at the rank of Sergeant.
Rosson stated, “As a businessman and elected official, I have been very fortunate to have keys to open many doors to help our city grow, and I plan on using the knowledge and relationships I have developed through my experiences in business and government to continue to push DeKalb County in the right direction for the future. I would appreciate your support in the May 24, 2022 primary.
