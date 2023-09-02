as killed and a passenger in his vehicle was transported to Erlanger Hospital after a crash Thursday on U.S. 11 south of DeKalb County.
Andy D. McSpadden, 50, was fatally injured when the 2009 Nissan Rogue he was driving collided with a 2020 Mercedes GLC300 driven by John W. Harrison, 76, of Kingsport, Tenn.
McSpadden was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Harrison was injured and was taken to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
The passenger in the Nissan, Heath D. McElrath, 21, of Fort Payne, was injured and transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. A passenger in the Mercedes, Geraldine Harrison, 80, of Kingsport, Tenn. was injured also. She was taken to UAB for treatment.
The crash occurred on U.S. 11 near Walker Lane, approximately four miles north of Reese City in Etowah County.
No further information is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
