ALDOT halts construction on interstate for Labor Day weekend

The long Labor Day weekend is here, with Alabama roadways usually experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic.
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced there will be no temporary lane closures on interstate highways from Friday, Sept. 2, at 12 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 5, at 11:59 a.m., for the safety of the traveling public, as well as construction and maintenance workers.
However, emergency lane closures may be possible, depending on specific circumstances on the interstate and other state roadways. Troopers in ALEA’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Divisions will step up patrol and enforcement efforts across the state to promote safety and work to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.
The following are holiday driving tips provided by ALDOT to help combat crashes and fatalities:
• Don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
– Crashes involving alcohol and drug impairment are five times more likely to involve a fatality, according to 2020 Alabama crash data. Designating a sober driver before drinking is key to preventing these deadly crashes.
• Wear your seatbelt in both front and rear seats.
– Alabama law now requires all occupants of a vehicle to wear a seat belt. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seatbelt. More than 50% of people dying in crashes in Alabama are not wearing seat belts.
– Ensure all of the vehicle’s occupants are buckled up (or using a child restraint system) and those on your boat are using or have access to personal flotation devices (PFDs are required at all times for ages eight and younger.)
• Avoid the water during inclement weather, particularly, when it includes thunder and lightning.
• Be even more cautious when traveling through construction zones.
• Limit distractions.
– A driver who is distracted by texting or changing the radio station is 23 times more likely to get into a crash than someone who is driving alert.
More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
