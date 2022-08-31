George La Vaughn Bell, 91, of Gray, died Saturday, August 27, 2022. Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hart’s Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, with the Reverend Creston Groover officiating.
Burial followed at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family greeted friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read obituary in full.
Hart’s Mortuary and Cremation Center, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray GA 31032 has charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.