Ivey extends COVID-19 mask mandate to October

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday has extended until Oct. 2 her public health order requiring people to wear a mask or other facial covering when in close contact with other people in public. The order was set to expire Monday at 5 p.m.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris explained the mask mandate has lowered the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“I don’t want to wear [a mask] either,” Ivey said. “My glasses fog up when I breathe, and when people talk their voice sounds muffled. I wish we didn’t have to do this, but we are seeing significant drops in hospitalizations, and there’s no doubt this is the result of our mask ordinance. Wearing a mask is simply the right thing to do. If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for your family and your co-workers. This year has not gone the way we wanted, but we are seeing positive results from the sacrifices we’ve made.”
Ivey urged Alabamians to “not be deceived into thinking that being diligent ends when the football game begins. We need to continue to wear masks and socially distance. We must remain committed to defeat this virus until we have a vaccine.”
On July 15, Ivey amended her Safer at Home order to include the statewide mask requirement until July 31 then extended it until August 31.
The number of new cases has fallen in DeKalb County, which was upgraded on the state’s color-coded risk map, updated each Friday.
At public universities like Auburn and the University of Alabama, hundreds of students, faculty and staff have tested positive. Alabama reports coronavirus cases by primary residence, which for most undergraduate students would be their home county.
Ivey and Harris applauded UA president Stuart Bell and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox for executive orders that close bars and bar service at restaurants.
“Hopefully, other business owners will voluntarily do what they need to do to stop this spread,” Ivey said. “We want to get back to normal, and the only way to do that is to wear a mask.”
Harris said state officials are “cautiously optimistic”.
“We’ve definitely made improvements [and] there’s less transmission going on in the community. It clearly works. We realize we are asking people to make sacrifices.”
Harris stressed the need to continue social distancing over the Labor Day holiday and how everyone should get vaccinated ahead of cold and flu season.
“We have some trepidation about gatherings. Please be careful about mixing with other households. Labor Day is an opportunity to cause a lot of spread,” he said.
Harris said masks need to cover both the mouth and nose.
Ivey insisted she hasn’t “gotten a lot of pushback” from people who don’t like being told to wear the masks. “We’re making such good progress; we need to keep it up. There’s going to be a temptation to gather in crowds of more than 10 people. We don’t want to lose any of the ground we’ve already made.”
https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/08/Safer-at-Home-Order-Final-8.27.20.pdf
