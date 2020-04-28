Brown announces candidacy for mayor

Valley Head Councilman Jacob Brown has announced his intention to run for Mayor in the town he has always called home. He wants to lead a community transformation based on a strong foundation of the people’s wants and needs, and he has an action plan to make this happen.
Brown still lives in the Valley Head home he was brought to after he was born. He affectionately recalls the town he grew up in. His heart aches for Valley Head to shine again as before when the citizens were a closer community. He has a passion to see Valley Head vibrant, safe, and united.
As a homeschooler during junior and high school, Brown’s teen years were atypical. He quickly finished his educational assignments then spent a large part of the day mowing local lawns and talking with clients. He “received a lot of front porch wisdom and sweet tea.” Brown was already working toward his life goals. He planned, worked hard, and followed through. He wants to focus this same energy and self-discipline for the betterment of Valley Head as mayor.
During his late teen years, Brown served his church in the youth ministry and community outreach. After receiving his high school diploma, Brown continued his education at Athens State, Jacksonville State, and UAH. He will complete his educational doctorate degree program this summer through Middle Tennessee State University.
Currently, Brown is employed as a sixth grade teacher at Collinsville. During his years there, he has reached out to businesses, organizations, and government agencies to secure funding for various projects. He also owns his own company which renovates and resells properties, including a local church building.
As a town council member since 2015, Brown practices conservative stewardship. He currently sits on the public safety and finance committees. Brown took advantage of an offer through Auburn University and the Alabama City-County Management Association to gain a Certification in Public Government Management. Upon completion, he was the only elected official in DeKalb County to hold the certification. His training in this program included public budgeting, financial management, and community development. He used this knowledge to make a plan for the town he holds dear to his heart.
Brown’s “Aim Higher” initiative for Valley Head is detailed, community oriented, and centered around coordinating resources. His plan contains details for improving the local quality of life, adding public safety features, updating infrastructure, and developing the business community. Additionally, open communication, complete transparency, and accountability are paramount for the initiative and for his time as mayor, if elected.
Brown encourages community members to become involved in their local government. Citizens, schools, churches, and organizations can work with the council and mayor to assess the town’s needs, plan and budget for those needs, and then work the plan. The government is but a voice of the people. As Mayor, Jacob Brown wants to be the voice for Valley Head.
