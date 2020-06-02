Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.