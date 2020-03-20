Those who keep us afloat in these times of uncertainty

The last week has been a blow to Alabama as COVID-19 made its way into communities. One that, from the comments and Facebook posts I’ve seen, many did not believe would come.
Without getting into the whys of the denials and excuses, I think it better to highlight the response we’ve seen from the community.
The initial reaction from the general public was panic, people emptying shelves of paper products and canned goods. Walmart was like an Atlanta rush hour complete with road rage, traffic jams and panic. Workers trying to fulfill online orders for the parking lot pick-up feature tried to weave in and out of angry, frantic hoarders.
And then came the businesses’ responses. Stores worked, and are still working, around the clock to stock, sanitize and meet the needs of the community. Restrictions on dining establishments have pushed many restaurants to offer curbside pick-up and/or delivery.
As schools shut down the next few weeks and many families wonder how they can fill the gap of the two meals a huge percentage of children receive five days a week, cafeteria workers are still there every day preparing thousands of meals.
Many times, when we talk about necessary industries in our communities, we think big corporations that bring hundreds of jobs to an area, and while these are absolutely important to keeping our economy going, this crisis has shown people in smaller communities who they are having to depend on right now: the grocery store stock boy, the lunch lady, the fast-food drive-thru worker, nurses and CNAs, truck drivers, just to name a few.
Hopefully, if people are still swarming the stores in the coming days, they will treat these people with the respect they deserve and thereafter this crisis.
Let’s learn and practice more patience. These are trying times for everyone but many of these workers, and in other fields of work, do not have the option to self-quarantine.
• If you do find yourself going out to Bruce’s Foodland for anything, thank your cashier and give the bag boy a larger tip.
• Send your child or grandchild’s school a letter of appreciation for their hard work during this time.
• If you opt for curbside pick-up or delivery at one of the dozens of affected restaurants, your waiters are still serving, just in a different environment, so go ahead and round that usual 20 percent tip up to 50.
These are the people that are keeping us going right now, so let’s make sure we do the same for them.
People are worried in these uncertain times, but we can all do something to alleviate the fear if not for someone else, then ourselves.
I will end my charge to you with a cliche quote from “The Fellowship of the Ring” by J.R.R. Tolkien that is fitting for many times, and perhaps it will bring someone a moment of peace right now.
“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. “So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
Emily Kirby is the managing editor for the Times-Journal. She can be reached at emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
