VFW to move forward with fall fair

Following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, many events, including hometown fairs across the country, state and county, saw cancellations.
President and Fair Manager Charles Stephens said the DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair Committee and the VFW have decided to go forward with the annual county fair.
Stephens said they spoke with Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow and Fort Payne City Council members asking for their input concerning the opening of this year’s county fair.
“We explained that the fair is our major means of income to maintain our facilities and conduct our programs for schools, scouts, veterans and widows of veterans,” he said.
DeKalb County V.F.W. Agricultural Fair has been a part of the county for the last 65 years and, like many entities, has suffered setbacks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As a nonprofit 501(c)19 Veterans organization, they rely heavily on the many events scheduled throughout the year.
Among the many events canceled this year, Stephens said their spring carnival, gun show and various other events they had scheduled before the pandemic hit, have cost them over $25,000 in lost funds.
“We also lost the 5K Hustle for Heroes Run that the VFW Auxiliary sponsors to help us with donations to the Patriots Memorial Park, which amount to another $5,000 to $6,000,” he said.
A portion of these funds is generally used for a variety of projects at the VFW Fairgrounds. However, with the lack of events and funds, many of those projects will not be possible.
“We are concerned that our attendance may be less than in past years, which in turn will mean our revenue will be lower,” Stephens said.
Things will look a bit different at this year's 65th annual DeKalb County V.F.W. Fair amid the COVID-19 pandemic as county fair organizers move forward with the 65th annual DeKalb County V.F.W. Fair commencing on September 28th through October 3rd.
Stephens said they have made preparations to clean and sanitize for COVID-19 prevention and are asking their workers and attendees to obey the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alabama State Health Department and Governor Ivey’s order concerning masking and social distancing.
“We feel very confident that we can move forward with the new normal,” he said.
There will be 12 touchless hand sanitizer stations in the exhibit building and restrooms on the grounds.
Also, there will be directional arrows for one-way traffic in the exhibit areas and fairgoers are asked to please comply with the traffic flow.
“We will have some masks available as you enter the fair, and we ask that everyone social distance as much as possible,” said Stephens.
The VFW will have a membership booth in the exhibit area with applications to sign up new members and collect dues from continuing members.
As a nonprofit 501(c)19 Veterans organization, tax-deductible donations are welcome and made at the membership booth.
Local groups such as the 4-H club, FFA organizations and community groups will be sad to hear there will be no exhibits this year.
“We will not have any individual exhibits, the petting zoo, VFW Auxiliary concessions stand and other things that we could not work out for the safety of our workers, as well as the general public,” Stephens said.
Along with the various changes to this year's fair, Kissel Entertainment has a plan of action for the Midway, which complies with the CDC and the Alabama State Health Department.
“They will be practicing social distancing on all the rides and will be sanitizing between each ride,” said Stephens.
Kissel Entertainment’s plan of action can be viewed on their website at www.kisselentertainment.com and the DeKalb County VFW Fair website.
The VFW Membership and Fair Committee hopes everyone will help support them this year by joining them at this year's 65th annual fair.
“We are always open to volunteers at the fair. Hopefully, this pandemic will pass and we can be back to normal for our 2021 fair,” said Stephens.
Visit www.dekalbcountyvfwfair.com, call 256-845-9745, and email them at dekalbco.vfwfair@farmerstel.com or stop by the fairgrounds and speak to a VFW member.
Donations to the DeKalb County VFW Post 3128, can be mailed to P.O. Box 680776, Fort Payne.
