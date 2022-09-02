Suicide Prevention Month kicks off

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Annually, many health professionals, advocates, and mental health organizations, such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the SAM Foundation, along with individuals across the nation, join together to raise suicide prevention and awareness.
Although these same organizations and groups work to raise awareness year-round, September is dedicated to engaging and educating the public about suicide prevention and warning signs.
This month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge people and communities to focus on making a connection. Whether it’s a meaningful conversation with a friend, linking loved ones to community resources, or telling a neighbor about suicide prevention services, the common thread is connection.
Per the CDC, despite a decrease in suicide rates in 2020, nearly 46,000 lives were still lost to suicide. Provisional 2021 data are showing suicide is once again increasing, with more than 48,000 people dying by suicide. Further, every year, millions of people think about, make a plan and attempt suicide.
The goal of suicide prevention is to reduce factors that increase risk and increase factors that promote resilience.
The SAM Foundation, a local non-profit organization that focuses on suicide prevention through public awareness and education, encourages individuals to practice self-care and reach out to others during the current health crisis.
The foundation is welcoming participants to its Hope and Remembrance Suicide Awareness Walk on Sept. 25, to benefit education efforts.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in Fort Payne with a musical performance by The Locals.
Registration is underway via The Sam Foundation website at https://samfound.org. Participants may register as a team or as individuals. T-shirts can be picked up during final registration at 1 p.m. the day of. Participants will receive an armband at that time and the event begins at 2 p.m.
The walk will feature a stroll through the Alabama Walking Park in Fort Payne, during which participants can remember loved ones lost by suicide.
Yard signs displaying the likeness of that lost loved one are available to post throughout the walk. Information and the picture can be emailed to hopeandremembrancewalk@gmail.com.
Participants can put a picture of a lost loved one on a remembrance wall. Refreshments will be provided and A Little Something Extra Ice Cream Truck will offer ice cream.
“We are so thankful for how our community has already supported this event,” said The SAM Foundation Alabama Program Coordinator Nicole Goggans. “Local businesses have sponsored the event and we have raised $8,500 of our $10,000 goal. We are blessed to live in a community that supports each other with such great causes as this. Now we just need people to sign up for teams or individually and create peer-to-peer fundraising. We want to see everyone’s face at the walk as well and honor our loved ones lost to suicide.”
The event is hosted by Shelly Sartain, who lost her nephew, Blaine Smith, a 2018 Fort Payne High School graduate, to suicide on Jan. 2, 2020.
“Suicide is one of the most painful tragedies that a family goes through. There are so many unanswered questions after the death and a stigma is attached to a death by suicide,” said Sartain.
Sartain can be contacted with any questions about the walk by calling or texting (205) 541- 6513.
Additional information about the event can be found at https://sam- found.org/ and https:// samfoundation.salsalabs. org/hopeandremem- brance2022.
Officials remind the public that people should provide support and remind each other that no one is alone in a community.
Per the CDC, many factors contribute to suicide risk, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent economic challenges. These increased risk factors include social isolation, lack of access to physical and mental healthcare, job and financial problems and increased substance use.
Additionally, while people of any age, race, ethnicity, or sex can experience suicide risk, there are disparities in suicide, with certain groups having substantially higher rates of suicide than the general U.S. population.
Suicide prevention information is vital to share with veterans, as their experiences can heighten crises during military services. If you’re a veteran or service member and in crisis, call the Veterans Crisis Line for help at 1-800-273-8255.
Prevention ideally can occur at all levels, including individual, relationship, community and society.
Many advocating organizations, such as the SAM Foundation, offer training programs to teach people to recognize the warning signs and follow a “question, persuade and refer (QPR)” approach.
Visit www.samfound.org, www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org, www.ASPARC.org for additional resources, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for 24/7, free, and confidential support 1-800-273-8255.
