Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG IN PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ALABAMA... AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOPED IN PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ALABAMA THIS EVENING, PRIMARILY FROM CULLMAN COUNTY NORTHEASTWARD TO MARSHALL, DEKALB AND JACKSON COUNTIES. THIS FOG WILL AFFECT TRAVEL ALONG PORTIONS OF MAJOR ROADWAYS SUCH AS INTERSTATES 65 AND 59 IN ADDITION TO U.S. HIGHWAYS 278 AND 431. THE FOG IS CREATING VISIBILITIES OF ABOUT ONE HALF TO ONE MILE IN MOST LOCATIONS, ALTHOUGH THE VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO AS LOW AS ONE QUARTER OF A MILE IN SOME INSTANCES. PLEASE REDUCE YOUR SPEED AND EXPECT TO ENCOUNTER RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITY CONDITIONS IN FOGGY AREAS. A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA LATER TONIGHT AND IS EXPECTED TO HELP DISSIPATE THE FOG BY ABOUT 2 AM.