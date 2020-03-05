A pursuit of a white van was initiated Monday in Etowah County with several Etowah County agencies joining the chase.
The pursuit entered DeKalb County at approximately 10 p.m. on I-59, traveling northbound to the Fort Payne city limits. The vehicle exited at the 218 exit and officers attempted to stop the vehicle on the exit ramp. Due to the driver’s actions, shots were fired. The vehicle then proceeded to travel in the wrong direction on Glenn Blvd (Highway 35), then entered the southbound on-ramp of I-59, where officers were able to stop the driver from getting back on the interstate.
Juan Becerra Jr., 39, of Southside, was apprehended at the scene. Due to injuries, the suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital by DAS. He was later released the same night and booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center.
Becerra was charged with Attempted Assault 1st Degree (x3), Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (x2), Reckless Endangerment (x2), and Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
The suspect went before the district judge Wednesday for his initial appearance, and his bond was set at $150,000 cash.
As standard protocol when an officer is involved in a shooting, the investigation has been handed over to ALEA.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “This incident highlights how dangerous these chases can be. Our agency is committed to stopping them when they enter our jurisdiction so that innocent drivers and pedestrians are not injured.”
“We are very thankful no member of the public or law enforcement officers were injured. As is standard procedure when a shooting occurs, the investigation of the shooting has been handed over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to ensure fairness and transparency. God bless.”
