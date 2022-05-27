Miss Alabama visits DeKalb with message about tech

The reigning Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford made an appearance at an Open House event Thursday at the Alabama Welcome Center in Valley Head.
Bradford is the 100th Miss Alabama and was first runner-up to Miss America Emma Broyles.
“I held hands with Miss Alaska as we waited for one of our names to be called,” she said. “It was a super life-changing moment. I got to come home to the greatest state in America. I really believe the Lord has given me this as an opportunity to share about His message and how He’s changed my life.”
A graduate of Auburn University with a degree in finance, Bradford now plans to pursue her Master’s from Vanderbilt. Her schooling has been paid for by the scholarships she has won in competitions.
She’s traveled the state with her platform called “Unplug: The Digital Diet Plan” which encourages everyone -- but especially teenagers -- to use technology in ways that are healthier and more balanced.
“I teach teens the value of putting their phones down at night and instead reading a book. There’s so much power in reading. It shapes young people and their minds. The lessons are about doing things other than constantly touching our screens on devices.
“We were created as human beings for a life of connection, and when we trade real, meaningful face-to-face connection for online photos and chat conversations online, we’re sacrificing what it means to live a truly full and rich life,” she said.
A lot of people have become compulsive users of their smart phones and social media, which isn’t terribly healthy. Social media also harms self-esteem.
“That same feeling of the rush when someone likes something we post online, studies have shown that is the same exact kind of feeling when you use drugs,” Bradford said.
“It lights up the same areas of the brain as when you use drugs. You can absolutely become addicted to it. The average person spends 12 hours and 20 minutes a day on technology. That’s most of our awake time and throughout our day.”
Her message is that there are ways to integrate technology to your life but not allow it to control you.
“This summer, once my reign as Miss Alabama ends, I’ll just be Lauren presenting this curriculum to teachers across the country,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.