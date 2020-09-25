The fair must go on

The DeKalb County V.F.W. Agricultural Fair kicks off Monday, Sept. 28, welcoming residents from all over the county.
V.F.W. President and Fair Manager Charles Stephens said they would do their best to make everything as safe as possible following COVID-19 guidelines.
“We will be spraying and doing a lot of the same procedures the schools are doing, which seems to be working,” he said.
Stephens invites everyone to come out to DeKalb County V.F.W. Agricultural Fair, to remember to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible.
Madison Kissel of Kissel Entertainment on Midway said a new attraction coming to the fall fair this year is the Alien Abduction ride.
Moving in a circular motion as the ride reaches top speed, riders are slowly lifted off the ground giving the ride the sensation of weightlessness.
Gates open at 5 p.m., admission is $4 and children under six years of age get in free. Fairground parking is $3.
Opening night is DeKalb County VFW Officials Night featuring all county and city officials as guests.
The following is the 2020 schedule:
Sept. 28
• Midway: Tickets only from 5 p.m. until close
• Lamb Show starts at 6 p.m.
• Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.
Sept. 29
• “$20 Ride-A-Thon” pay one price and ride from 5 p.m. until closing
• “WQSB Night” sponsoring country music
• Entertainment begins at 7 p.m.
Sept. 30
• “Dollar Night” all rides $1.00
• From 5 p.m. till close Midway only
• “Vietnam Veteran’s Night”
• Free admission with proof of service
• Entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
• Southern Gospel Night sponsored by ReJeena Leeth, New Grace with Friends Crown of Worship, Christianaires, Nate Fortner, Amy Harris and David Gresham
Oct. 1
• “2 Armband for $25” from Midway only, armbands are sold as a set, both parties must be present and cannot be sold separately
• Entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
• Young Musicians of DeKalb County presented by Chris Roberts School of Music
Oct. 2
• Tickets $1.25 each or 22 for $25 from 5 p.m. till close
• Horse and Mule Show begins at 6 p.m.
• Entertainment begins at 6 p.m.
• The Pickin’ Post presents Crossroads - country music
Oct. 3
• “$18.00 Ride-A-Thon”
• Kids and Teachers Day - from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. kids and teachers admitted free with tickets, children under six admitted free when attended by an adult
• 4-H Chick Chain at 10 a.m.
• Chainsaw Artist featuring Corey Lancaster
• Regular Price Gate admission from Midway from 3 p.m. till closing
• Tickets $1.25 each or 22 for $25
• Cattle Show at 6 p.m.
• Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m.
• 30th Annual Gospel Signing featuring Carolina & The Sharps
For additional information visit www.dekalbcountyvfwfair.com.
