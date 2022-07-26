2022 VFW Fair welcomes back education booths and scarecrow competition

The DeKalb County V.F.W. Fair Committee recently announced its decision to include the education booths and the scarecrow competition for the upcoming fall fair.
President and Fair Manager Charles Stephens said the committee decided to bring back the educational booths and scarecrow competition to this year's fair, extending an invitation to all local schools, teachers and students to display their artwork and projects.
The DeKalb County V.F.W. Agricultural Fair is slated for Sept. 26 through Oct. 1, with the 2022 theme, “Land That I Love.”
The following entries will be accepted:
• 4-H Club Booths
• High School Booths
• Scout Booths
• Elementary School Booths
• Homemakers Club Booths
• Nutrition Site Booths
• Church Booths
The event saw a “limited fair” in the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, as it makes its returns, the booth entries offer a great way to motivate and reward students’ efforts, as well as take part in this annual community event.
Booths will be judged and award in each category, as follows:
• Educational Value 40 points
• General Appearance 20 points
• Quality 20 points
• Originality 20 points
• Total 100 points
All booths must follow the general rules for all competitions, which can be found online at www.dekalbcountyvfwfair.com.
Stephens said all booths are 69”x69”x60” inside measurements, and no booth can be over 5’ tall.
Booths can be set up starting Thursday, Sept. 22, from noon until 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon.
All booths must be finished by Saturday, Sept. 24 at noon, with each exhibit focused on the 2022 fair theme.
Stephens said also returning this year is the Scarecrow Competition.
Scarecrows must be a minimum of 3’ tall, moveable, and free-standing as they will be used as a part of the fair decorations.
To register for the scarecrow competition, call or text 256-997-5583 or email linda.fair@farmerstel.com no later than Sept. 16.
Judging is slated for Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the rear coverage area.
Register by emailing charles.fair@farmerstel.com or calling 256-997-6968 by Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
All scarecrows must follow the General Rules for all competitions, which can be found online at www.dekalbcountyvfwfair.com.
Additionally, Stephens announced no individual exhibit competition will be held again this year.
For additional information or to become a volunteer, visit www.dekalbcountyvfwfair.com, call 256-845-9745 or email them at dekalbco.vfwfair@farmerstel.com.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information about the V.F.W. Fair including times and events in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.