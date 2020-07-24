Rosson eyes reelection to Rainsville City Council

Derek Rosson is a Rainsville native and Plainview High School graduate. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and went to basic training in Parris Island, South Carolina. He served two combat tours in Iraq before he was Honorably Discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He is married to Ashley (Keel) Rosson, and they have three boys, Dylan, age 14, Cooper, age 8 and Jude, age 5.
In addition to being a councilman for the last four years, he co-owns and operates Safe Solutions Plus Pest & Termite LLC and coaches an 8U recreational baseball team as well as an 8U travel ball team.
“While serving as councilman, we have upgraded all emergency personnel radio equipment, and we are in the process of rotating out old police cruisers and getting newer, more updated cars. We also started a Fire Science program, and as the liaison of the Fire Department, I got to work with the other council members, the fire department and the DeKalb County Board of Education to get this program started. The fire science program is a two-year course that allows high school students to learn and work toward their Emergency Medical Responder certification. One of my goals when getting elected the first time was to improve Rainsville’s roads. We have resurfaced roads, including George Wallace, First, Second, Third and Fourth Avenues. We, as a council, have completed the Chavies Bridge project, and are currently working on Boozer Bridge with the DeKalb County Road Department. I have also served as the liaison of the Industrial Development Board, and those board members worked hard with the county school system to bring in the school bus garage. For the last four years, our administration has worked diligently to make sure our city employees are taken care of, as well as our streets and infrastructure.”
“I love the City of Rainsville, and the people in it. This is where my family works and where my children go to school and daycare; this is where we want to be and where we see our future. It has been a pleasure serving the City of Rainsville as Councilman. These last four years have opened my eyes and made me want to work even harder for Rainsville and the people here. I would love the opportunity to serve again. I would appreciate your support and your vote on August 25.”
