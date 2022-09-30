Local emergency management officials do not expect major problems from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which carved out a path of devastation across Florida this week.
Confronted by such tragedies, Americans rise to the occasion to help out one another. But opportunistic thieves and scam artists also come out of the woodwork to take advantage during times of great need.
Criminals use the devastation caused by severe storms — like Typhoon Merbok, Hurricane Fiona, and Hurricane Ian — to try to take advantage of those affected, as well as of anyone who tries to help. That's why it's so important to know how to spot the scams that often follow natural disasters.
Scammers may approach victims offering to clean up debris, pose as a government official or offer to help acquire monetary aid in exchange for a fee.
The Federal Trade Commissions urges victims and givers to use caution to avoid getting conned.
“Walk away from anyone who demands personal information or money upfront. That’s always a scam,” the agency advises on its website. Find more on how to deal with and recover from disasters at ftc.gov/weatheremergencies.
Some red flags to watch out for:
• Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. That’s something scammers do.
• Some scammers try to trick you into paying them by thanking you for a donation that you never made.
• Scammers can change caller ID to make a call look like it’s from a local area code.
• Some scammers use names that sound a lot like the names of real charities. This is one reason it pays to do some research before giving.
• Scammers make lots of vague and sentimental claims but give no specifics about how your donation will be used.
• Bogus organizations may claim that your donation is tax-deductible when it is not.
• Guaranteeing sweepstakes winnings in exchange for a donation is not only a scam, it’s illegal.
Any readers who want to donate to victims of the historic flooding in Alaska, or those affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, Bermuda and other islands in the Caribbean, here’s how to make sure your money goes to the people you want to help:
• Research an organization before you give by visiting the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance at https://www.give.org/, Charity Navigator at https://www.charitynavigator.org/, Charity Watch at https://www.charitywatch.org/ or Candid at https://candid.org/. Don't assume that familiar-sounding names or messages posted on social media are legitimate.
• Donate to charities you know and trust and with a proven record of dealing with disasters.
• If looking for a charity to support, search for a cause you care about then do an online search of a charity’s name plus terms such as “compliant,” “review” or “scam.”
• Be cautious about giving to individuals on crowdfunding sites. It’s safest to give to someone you personally know and trust. Review the platform’s policies and procedures, not all crowdfunding sites verify postings for help after a disaster. Learn more at https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/donating-through-crowdfunding-social-media-fundraising-platforms.
• If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, by wiring money or cryptocurrency, don’t do it. Pay by credit card, which offers more protections, or by check. Cryptocurrencies typically do not come with protections such as the ability to dispute a purchase or a process to get money back. No legitimate business is going to demand you send cryptocurrency in advance – not to buy something, and not to protect your money.
Learn more about how to avoid charity scams at ftc.gov/charity. And report charity or weather-related scams to the FTC: ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
