Mask order extended; changes made to hospital and care facility visitation

Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced she is extending her mask order for another five weeks, until Sunday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
The statewide mask order has been unpopular – even inspiring former Chief Justice Roy Moore to seek a restraining order in federal court to overturn the order – but the results are impossible to ignore.
In DeKalb County, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that from the 1,177 tests conducted in the previous 14 days, 179 new cases were diagnosed. On July 10, as cases peaked locally just prior to Ivey issuing the mask mandate on July 16, a total of 307 cases were added from 1,872 tests during the previous 14-day period.
“The good news is that Alabama has made real progress,” Ivey said. “Thankfully, we have not experienced a surge of new coronavirus cases predicted after Labor Day. The mask order is working and the numbers speak for themselves. Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the president’s task force, recently visited Alabama for the third time, and she said there’s no telling how many lives have been saved in our state because of this mask mandate.”
One announced change to the order allows one caregiver or visitor to be present in a hospital or long-term care facility, subject to reasonable restrictions.
“We recognize that it’s been a long hard year. It’s time to reunite loved ones in these facilities across the state,” Ivey said. “Our orders have never prevented someone from accompanying a loved one being admitted into the hospital. Unfortunately, there’s been much confusion over this and people being left without access to a caregiver. Each patient and resident is allowed one caregiver or visitor with them at a time unless there are compelling reasons to limit access in order to protect the patient and health care workers.”
Ivey was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, who reviewed the case numbers and gave an update on how Alabama will distribute a vaccine once one that is proven to be safe and effective becomes available. The first to receive it will be healthcare workers.
Ivey said she can’t risk another spike in new cases as the state enters cold and flu season. Harris said it is possible to catch both the flu and coronavirus, so getting a seasonal flu shot is critical this year. Hospitals are already experienced managing yearly surges resulting from influenza outbreaks, he said.
“The real concern is that we don’t know what flu season looks like during a pandemic,” Harris said.
“I’m asking you to please be patient a little while longer,” Ivey said. “I’m as tired of these masks as you, but I also believe we are close to [removing the order]. When something is working as well and you don’t have a vaccine, you stick with it.”
Ensuring that poll workers and voters can feel safe voting in-person during the Nov. 3 General Election was a key consideration. Ivey was asked about recent comments by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill clarifying that no voter would be turned away from the polls for not wearing a mask.
“I’m going to wear my mask to protect the poll workers and others,” she said. “Anyone who wants to wear a mask certainly may wear one.”
Harris cited a “natural experiment” in South Carolina, where a mask mandate was issued by jurisdiction rather than statewide. In the 40% of counties where masks are required in public, COVID-19 cases have dropped by 15%. In the counties without a mandate, cases have increased 30% over the same period of time.
“We understand that people are tired of wearing masks, but we appreciate their willingness to sacrifice and take care of other people by doing this,” Harris said. “There is no single magic answer on how long we’ll have to continue doing this. We don’t want to continue this any longer than we have to.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health is preparing to submit a plan for distributing a vaccine to Health and Human Services by the mid-October deadline. Abbott rapid COVID-19 tests made available from the federal government will be distributed to K-12 students and other vulnerable populations, Harris said.
