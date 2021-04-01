AL 117 closed due to landslide, traffic between Mentone, Valley Head detoured

The Alabama Department of Transportation will close Alabama 117 between Mentone and Valley Head about noon today as a precaution, pending further investigation and repair of a landslide below the roadway on the side of Lookout Mountain.
Official detours for commercial traffic are below.
Northbound AL 117 traffic (traveling toward Valley Head): AL 117 SB to GA 48 EB (at state line)
GA 48 EB to US 27 SB (in Summerville, Ga.)
US 27 SB to GA 114 WB (in Summerville, Ga.)
GA 114 WB to AL 68 WB (at state line) AL 68 WB to AL 35 NB (at Gaylesville) AL 35 NB to US 11 NB (at Fort Payne) US 11 NB to AL 117 (at Hammondville)
Southbound AL 117 traffic (traveling toward Mentone): AL 117 NB to US 11 SB (at Hammondville)
US 11 SB to AL 35 SB (at Fort Payne)
AL 35 SB to AL 68 EB (at Gaylesville)
AL 68 EB to GA 114 EB (at state line)
GA 114 EB to US 27 NB (in Summerville, Ga.) US 27 NB to GA 48 WB (in Summerville, Ga.) GA 48 WB to AL 117 NB (at state line)
Local passenger traffic may use other alternates. Alabama 117 will be completely closed between Tutwiler Gap and Cool Street in Mentone.
Commercial drivers are strongly advised to use the brake check area on Alabama 35 to ensure safety before proceeding down the mountain into Fort Payne.
ALDOT appreciates the assistance of the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Alabama state troopers will assist with traffic control.
ALDOT is reviewing potential solutions to determine a safe repair.
