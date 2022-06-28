The Times-Journal and DeKalb Living received numerous honors across a variety of categories in the 2022 Alabama Press Association Media Awards.
This year, publications submitted thousands of entries in the annual competition. The Illinois Press Association membership judged the entries.
First place awards in select categories were recognized at the 2022 APA Summer Convention banquet awards program on June 24.
“The talented, dedicated staff members at The Times-Journal consistently pour their hearts and souls into the newspaper they produce and the community they serve," said Times-Journal Owner Patrick Graham.
"I couldn’t be happier to see all of their outstanding efforts on behalf of our readers and advertisers deservedly recognized in this way, and I’d humbly ask the community to join me in congratulating the staff on a job very well done.”
Graham is also the owner of The Jackson County Sentinel in Scottsboro and The Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville, both of which also performed exceptionally well in the competition.
The Times-Journal received the following for its newspaper and DeKalb Living magazine content and advertising:
First Place:
• Best Advertising Campaign for “First State Bank Testimonial Series” by Linda Stiefel and Emily Wooten
• Best Classified Page or Section
• Best News Photo for “Controlled Burn Conducted” by Steven Stiefel
• Best Use of Humor in Advertising “DeKalb Animal Hospital”
• Best Signature Page “Halloween”
• Best Single Ad ½ Page and Under in Color “Isbell Medical Group” by Linda Stiefel and Emily Wooten
• Best Single Ad Over ½ page, Black and White “RTI” by Linda Stiefel and Emily Wooten
• Best Single Ad ½ page and Under, Black and White “First Fidelity Bank”
Second Place:
• Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section “Progress 2021”
• Best Advertising Campaign for “First State Bank Loan Ad Series” by Linda Stiefel and Emily Wooten
• Best One Time Special Section “Little Ridge Intermediate School Opens”
• Best Editorial Page or Section
• Best Signature Page “Fort Payne Holiday Open House”
• Best Magazine Business Feature “Grumpy Ole Goat” by Cinthia Rico
• Best Humorous Column for “The Great Biscuit Showdown” by Steven Stiefel
• Best Magazine Advertising Campaign or Series “Hometown Banking Wherever You Are” by Linda Stiefel and Emily Wooten
• Best Use of Humor in Advertising “Wilson & Fiquett Big Smiles” by Lorie Holder and Emily Wooten
• Best Classified Display Ad “Heil Help Wanted” by Linda Stiefel and Emily Wooten
• Best Single Ad ½ page and Under, Black and White “Buffalo Nickel” by Lorie Holder and Emily Wooten
• Best Magazine House Ad or Self-Promotion “Model Call” by Steven Stiefel and Emily Wooten
• Best Advertising Sweepstakes
Third Place:
• Best Sports Coverage
• Best Sports Photo “Thrill of Victory” by Glendon Poe
• Best One Time Special Section “Fyffe Season in Review: State 3A Champs”
• Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content
• Best Layout and Design
• Best Magazine Themed Issue “Trick or Treat” by Staff
• Best Magazine Personality Profile “Lord, Let Me Watch My Children Grow” (profile of Kelly Owen) by Bonnie Walters
• Best Classified Display Ad “Southern Properties” by Emily Wooten
• Best Use of Humor in Advertising “Wilson & Fiquett Back to School” by Lorie Holder and Emily Wooten
• Best Single Ad ½ Page and Under in Color “Crowne Health Care”
• Best Single Ad ½ page and Under, Black and White “Isbell Medical Group” by Linda Stiefel and Emily Wooten
• Best Public Service “Double, Triple Check Your Surroundings” by Emily Kirby
Taking top honors for General Excellence were The Anniston Star in first place and Dothan Eagle in second place.
Times-Journal Publisher Steven Stiefel expressed pride in the contest outcome.
“The Alabama Press Association Media Awards serve as an opportunity to get an objective measure of the job our staff does for our readers and advertisers,” he said.
“By recognizing various categories of content, newspapers and magazines are encouraged to focus on areas where we can improve and do our best work. It is also a great source for future content ideas we can bring to our readers by observing and recognizing the creativity of our peers. I thank our award-winning staff for their continued dedication to high-quality journalism and Patrick Graham for his ongoing investments in our products serving the readers and advertisers of DeKalb County.”
