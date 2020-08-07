City donates $200k for student, teacher supplies

Mayor-elect Brian Baine and the Fort Payne City Council presented two checks totaling $200,000 to City School Superintendent Jim Cunningham and the Fort Payne Board of Education for schoolroom and student supplies for the upcoming school year.
The $150,000 check is for student supplies, the $50,000 check goes to help teachers acquire the resources they need for instruction.
“This was something we started three [or] four years ago, and it’s been great,” said Baine, who now serves as council president. “[The donations have] been well received in the community. It has helped so many folks, and we just wanted to take this opportunity to do that again this year.”
Cunningham gladly welcomed the donation “on behalf of students, parents and faculty. We have the school supplies ready for students right now. It was an undertaking the first year, but now we’ve got that down. Teachers are now given $600 per teacher of the State of Alabama Foundation Program. This will allow us to go over $800 per teacher. It is very, very much appreciated.”
Cunningham reported that all school employees were back at work as of Tuesday. “We’re ready to see the students on the 12th,” he said.
Baine thanked Cunningham and members of the school board for everything they do to make the city schools excellent and expressed the hope that their relationship can continue to grow. He noted recently touring the new Little River Intermediate School construction site, saying, “I think the community is really going to be proud of the new facility that Fort Payne’s going to have. We look forward to seeing it open and kids buzzing [around it] and learning.”
The council also:
• approved an alcohol license application for Miles Smith, owner of Western Sizzlin, who wants to offer on-premise beer and wine. The city’s alcohol committee approved the application. Baine said Western Sizzlin has closed for renovations and encouraged everyone to check it out once it reopens “as more of a steakhouse. They have some great things planned.”
Kristie Poe, marketing director for the restaurant, said it will reopen as Cattle Stampede. It will offer beer and wine to guests over age 21. She described it after the meeting as more of a sit-down restaurant than the buffet-style Western Sizzlin, which struggled due to social distancing needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Editor’s Note: Look for an in-depth story in a future edition of The Times-Journal.
• declared Brian Baine elected without opposition to the office of mayor of Fort Payne and approved a list of election officials.
• approved Ordinance 2020-06, establishing no parking on Echols Drive West adjacent to Plasman Corp.
• acknowledged the Fort Payne Planning Commission’s acceptance of a subdivision, owned by Coleen Greenwood of 1515 Sylvania Road, located on Airport Road just south of GH Metal Solutions and containing approximately 10 acres. The acreage is currently zoned M-1 and will be subdivided into five two-acre lots to be sold for commercial development.
• noted a committee report from Brewer that flag football signups are underway at the Wills Valley Recreation Center.
