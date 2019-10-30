The Children’s Advocacy Center Thrift Store grand opening is set for Nov. 8. The store is located at 220 Gault Ave in downtown Fort Payne next to Fort Payne Footworks.
The CAC Thrift store hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley said in between appointments with children for therapy and supervised visits, the staff have been busy building display fixtures, organizing and stocking inventory, as well as giving the interior walls of the facility a fresh coat of paint. Merchandise includes furniture, clothes, children’s toys, holiday accessories and more.
The Thrift Store is another endeavor to help fund the programs of the Children’s Advocacy Center. Wheatley said the CAC is in its 26 year of providing free services to abused and at-risk children.
Services
• forensic interviews
• therapy for child abuse victims
• school-based therapy for at-risk students
•child abuse awareness presentations in schools
• parent education.
Supervised visitation, nurturing parenting classes, and safe exchange services take place at the CAC’s second facility known as The Gathering Place.
Wheatley said the CAC is accepting donations for the Thrift Store. For more information, call the CAC at 256-997-9700. You can also reach Michelle Ibsen, Gathering Place program coordinator, at 256-979-1952, or Kelly Moses, CAC marketing coordinator, at 850-499-4634.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.