Search continues for missing teen

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in making sure a Valley Head woman safely reunites with her family.
The family of Makenna Joy Purvis, 19, of Valley Head, is praying she will come home or let someone know whether she is okay. She was last seen on September 26, 2022. Purvis is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs about 100-120 pounds and has red hair with hazel eyes.
"If anyone has any information on Makenna's whereabouts, please contact us,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “To have a child go missing is a parent's worst nightmare."
According to a statement online, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office investigators and deputies met with the Fisher Rescue, Valley Head Police, Mentone Police, DeKalb County Emergency Management and local fire departments on Saturday morning and searched a wooded area where the girl was last seen, but they report seeing no sign of her.
Welden expressed his sincere appreciation to Fisher Rescue and their team for spending more than eight hours to help with the search for Makenna. The team reportedly had members join in from Athens, Murfreesboro and all over North Alabama. Two canine search teams participated as well.
Welden said they want to let Makenna know she is “not in any trouble at all. We only want to see Makenna back safe with the family and friends that love her so dearly. If you know where Makenna might be or have seen her, please call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at (256) 845-3801 or the Investigation Office at (256) 845-8562.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.