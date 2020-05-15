DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett provided the board with an update on graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 during the DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
The regularly scheduled meeting was held via the digital platform Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barnett said the previously released graduation dates and times were based on the guidance and information presented to them for planning and preparing the graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have changed following Gov. Kay Ivey's amended order.
“On Friday, May 8, 2020, with the governor’s updates to the “Safer at Home” protocol as well as guidance from Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama state superintendent, it was shared that we could have graduations within our regular schedule given that some guidelines are met,” he said.
Barnett said the guidelines require that, at a minimum, gatherings must be held in a facility that would allow a distance of six feet between families.
Family members of the same household may sit together without regard to the social distance rule. However, to comply with the updated guidance, each graduate will be provided six tickets to the graduation ceremony.
“In speaking with local school principals, community members, etc. it was determined that the majority would rather attempt to graduate on or as close to the original date as possible,” said Barnett.
See photos for graduation schedule
He said as strongly stated last week, they will be responsive to updated information received.In addition to the update during the county school board meeting, Barnett provided a statement with information via social media platforms informing individuals about the changes he spoke of.
“Nothing with this virus or our current state of emergency is set in stone," he said. ”For such an event, changing dates, times, etc. is not something that I, or anyone, takes lightly, but I think we have all grown to understand that this is a time of considerable uncertainty.”
He said timely adjustments would be made as allowed and required.
“We look forward to seeing you soon and celebrating this major milestone in the life of our graduates,” Barnett said.
Barnett said he appreciated everybody being patient, understanding and working with them during this time.
“We are going to make the best of this time and hopefully soon enough, we can put COVID-19 behind us and we can get back to a full operation of regular life,” he said.
Board member Mark Richards said he knew it was a quick decision to make changes to the graduations but although it was short notice, people are pleased about the way it turned out.
“I know it's not always possible to please everybody, but I think everybody has worked hard to try and do the best they could for everybody and I appreciate that,” said Vice Chairman Robert Elliott.
Board members thanked Barnett, faculty and staff for their efforts in finishing out the school year. A special thanks were given to the policy committee for their hard work.
The board also:
• approved the retirements and resignations of Donnis Barkley - secondary English language arts teacher - Valley Head High School - retirement 6/1/20, Karen Kirk - secondary mathematics teacher - Plainview High School - retirement 6/1/20, Ann Brownfield - elementary teacher - Collinsville High School - retirement 6/1/20, Melissa Smith - elementary teacher - Collinsville High School - retirement 6/2/20 and Daniel Williams - secondary mathematics teacher - Collinsville High School - resignation 4/25/20.
• approved the following transfers (all transfers will have an effective date of 8/1/20 unless otherwise specified): Nikia Butler - CNP worker to assistant CNP manager at Collinsville High School (2020-023), Judd Stiefel - elementary teacher at Crossville Elementary School to elementary teacher at Fyffe High School (2020-034), Whitney Stiefel - elementary teacher at Geraldine High School to elementary teacher at Fyffe High School (2020-034), Misty Coots - high school counselor to elementary counselor at Fyffe High School (2020-037), Connie Coots - CNP worker to assistant CNP manager at Fyffe High School (2020-038), LaShania Bruce - bus driver at Crossville Schools to bus driver at Fyffe High School (2020-039), Sheila Lewis - 4 hour assistant custodian to 7 hour assistant custodian - Geraldine High School (2020-043), Ginger Casey - assistant CNP manager to CNP manager at Plainview High School (2020-050)(effective 7/1/20), Shea Bruce - elementary teacher at Fyffe High School to elementary teacher at Plainview High School (2020-052), Tonya Hilyer - assistant secretary to elementary teacher at Valley Head High School (2020-061)(effective 7/1/20), Candace Edmonds - business education teacher at Valley Head High School to family and consumer science teacher at Sylvania High School (2020-058) and Tamikah Holbrook - school nurse at Fyffe High School to school nurse at Sylvania High School (2020-057)
• approved the certified placements (all placements will have an effective date of 8/1/20 unless otherwise specified): Jordan May - secondary general science teacher- Collinsville High School (2020-026), Kodie Smith - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School (2020-027), Tobey Hicks - secondary general science teacher - Crossville High School (2020-032), Ethan Jones - secondary social science teacher - Crossville High School (2020-033), Heather Powell - secondary physical education/ health teacher - Fyffe High School (2020-035), Casey Essinger - secondary mathematics teacher - Fyffe High School (2020-036), Cinday Smith - high school counselor (10-month) - Fyffe High School (2020-070)(effective 7/1/20), Jessica Roden Morgan - secondary mathematics teacher - Geraldine High School (2020-040), Zach King - secondary general science teacher - Geraldine High School (2020-042), Kacy Wooten - secondary English language arts teacher - Ider High School (2020-046), Christina Watkins - elementary teacher - Ider High School (2020-047), Karin Millican - secondary English language arts teacher - Plainview High School (2020-051), Jessica Hulgan - elementary teacher- Plainview High School (2020-052), Kaci Kirk - secondary mathematics teacher and head volleyball coaching duties - Plainview High School (2020-071), Wendy Haymon - secondary English language arts teacher - Plainview High School (2020-071), Paige Ware - secondary mathematics teacher - Valley Head High School (2020-059), Jennifer Manning - secondary science teacher - Valley Head High School (2020-060) and Matthew Ogle - elementary teacher - Valley Head High School (2020-061)
• approved the support placements of Tammy Bullard - CNP worker - Plainview High School (2020-049) and Sherry Faulkner - maintenance worker - facilities (2020-065)(effective 5/13/20)
• approved the Energy Service Contract Amendment #1
• Postponed the 2020 Policy Committee recommendations until the next schedule meeting.
• approved the bid from Covington Flooring Company at $132,870 for the Collinsville High School flooring.
– Editor’s note: An in-depth story is being developed by staff writer Cinthia Rico and will appear in an upcoming edition of The Times-Journal.
• approved Superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports: request permission to place pending board approval.
The next meeting will be held on May 28, 2020 with a regular meeting at 12 p.m. (Meeting will be conducted through a digital platform).
