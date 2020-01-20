Fort Payne musical brothers involved in Florence Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration

Musical brothers Russell and Dennis Gulley are involved in a new Southern Rock supergroup that will play at this week’s 2020 Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration at the University of North Alabama in Florence.
The group, Rattlebone, includes Dennis Gulley on bass and vocals, joined by lead guitarist Chris Anderson (formerly of the southern rock band The Outlaws) and Daryl Burgess (a JUNO Award-winning Canadian musician) on drums. All three are credited as songwriters and contribute vocals.
Russell Gulley, also of Fort Payne, is behind the Florence musical series featuring his brother’s new band. His past projects include performing as a member of the group Jackson Highway. The shows will be recorded by RadioVizions for distribution to public radio.
Opening for Rattlebone will be the dynamic gospel sound of the Rev. Jerry Reeves Quartet. The event is planned for the Mane Room at 310 N. Pine Street in Florence, Alabama.
The Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration is presented in partnership with UNA’s Department of Entertainment Industry, The Alabama Folklife Association and The Music Preservation Society/W.C.Handy Music Festival.
The event also receives support, with support of The Alabama State Council on the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, Counts Brothers Music, NuWay Vinyl, Swampers Lounge at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, Champy’s Chicken, Smith Ironworks, WZZA Radio, and Robert Ray Attorney at Law and other area supporters.
Advance adult tickets are $10 and $20 day of the show. Tickets for students/senior citizens are $5 in advance and $10 day of show. Adult season tickets for admission to all four 2020 series concerts are $30.
Tickets are available at NuWay Vinyl and Counts Brothers Music, both in Muscle Shoals, and Ye Olde General Store in downtown Florence. Single tickets and season tickets can also be purchased online at saltandpepperpresentsrattlebone.eventbrite.com.
For information, contact Russell Gulley at russell@russellgulley.com or 256-845-0203.
