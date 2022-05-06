National Day of Prayer services was held at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum at noon on Thursday.
Various local speakers took the stage, speaking on this year's theme, "Exalt the Lord who has established us." - Colossians 2:6-7 and praying for all.
Among the speakers were Cates Noles, pastor of Rainsville Community Church, DeKalb County Commissioner District 4 Lester Black, veteran Randy Sims, Adam Lea of Ladd Environmental Consultants; Seth Stone principal of Cornerstone Christian Academy and pastor of Breakthrough Church of God; Tim Coppock pastor of Plainview Church of God and Brad Haymon owner of Haymon Drugs and worship leader at Rainsville Community Church. The event featured a performance from Drew Garrett of Fellowship Christian Center.
