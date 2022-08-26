A drunk driver crashed his vehicle into a downtown Fort Payne storefront and then fled the scene on Wednesday before being arrested in Rainsville.
Lucas Clay Posey, 27, of Rainsville, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday and released on $5,500 bond on Thursday at 11:15 a.m.
The crash in Fort Payne happened at around 4:15. Witnesses told Fort Payne Police that a white Chevrolet pickup truck traveling south in the 200 block of Gault Avenue struck car, a white Nissan Altima. The truck then drove into a business, The Strand, before backing out and fleeing south on Gault Avenue.
According to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis, Fort Payne Dispatch notified law enforcement to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle.
While investigating the accident, another call came in of a vehicle matching the description “sticking a sign post in the 1900 block of Glenn Blvd. SW,” Davis said.
A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy in the area first made contact with the vehicle and driver. As the deputy attempted to get the driver, Posey, out of his truck, a struggle ensued.
“The deputy was able to detain and arrest the driver, indentified as Lucas Clay Posey, for DUI and resisting arrest,” Davis said. “Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department were able to complete the investigation and also charged the driver with two counts of leaving the scene of accidents.”
Davis thanked the officers and deputy for their quick response.
“We were very fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this situation,” he said. “I also want to thank the public who called 9-1-1 and were able to give information that helped in the apprehension of the suspect.”
The Strand restaurant permanently closed last October so no one was inside the building. Directly across the street, a new restaurant called The Stockade has been opened for one week.
Heath Locklear, owner of The Strand, said he received a phone call at around 4 p.m. to let him know about the incident since he was out of town.
“Mind you, I’m seven hours away from home and feeling helpless and well, quite sick to my stomach at the sight of the pictures I was receiving,” he said.
He felt moved when the phone calls and messages came with offers attached to help clean and put plywood over the shattered grass.
“By 7 p.m., the last screws were being put in and the last shard of glass picked up... That’s a community and a town that looks out for its own. And for that I am forever grateful... I can’t imagine living anywhere else but in our beautiful little town,” Locklear wrote in a Wednesday night Facebook post.
He said he has heard different accounts of the incident.
“I’m just very thankful that no one was hurt during all of it. And I’m forever grateful to my friends and family that made quick work of the cleanup and boarding up the hole left in the building. It can’t be stated enough what an awesome community Fort Payne and its people really are,” he said.
