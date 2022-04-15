The local FFA (Future Farmers of America) Chapter will be having a plant sale at the Fort Payne High School green house. FFA is a student organization for those who are interested in agriculture and leadership.
All proceeds will go to the chapter to help with competitions, leadership workshops, community service projects and other chapter programs.
There will be an array of plants and ferns to choose from. The different types of ferns are Boston, Kimberly and Macho.
The various plants and hanging baskets are: Wandering Jew, Spider Plant, False African Violet, Rubber Plant, Aloe and Rosemary. Flowers may be purchased also, they include Zinnias, Begonias, Germaniums, Sun Patients, Lantana, Euphorbia and Coleus.
Different types of grasses will be available for purchase: Purple Fountain, Spike, Carex and Pennisetum Fireworks. There will also be a plethora of vegetables: many tomato varieties which include Heirloom and hybrids – Better Boy, Parks Whopper, Roma, Cherokee Purple, Potagers, Yellow Pear, Indigo Apple, Ground Cherry, Cucumbers, Squash along with patio and bush varieties.
Many different types of peppers will be available: Green Pepper, Banana, Jalapeno, Cajun Bell, Black Hungarian, Death Spiral, Tobago, Yellow Monster and many others.
There will also be a limited number of Adirondack chairs and benches for sale along with Civil War Camp Chairs. Bird houses, bird feeders and hummingbird feeders made from recycled bottles will also be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.