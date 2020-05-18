The Alabama Primary Health Care Association announces its weekly popup COVID-19 testing sites for the week of May 18-22, 2020. Screening and related testing is being conducted by community health centers at the following locations and dates:
Central North Alabama Health Services Pop-Up Testing
• Athens Family Health Center
1005 W. Market Street, Suite B, Athens, AL 35611
Thursday, May 21 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Phone: 256-230-3061
10 Testing Capacity
Northeast Alabama Health Services, Inc.
• New Hope Family Pharmacy
10155 Hwy 431 S. New Hope, AL 35760
Wednesday May 20 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Phone: 256-259-5313
- 50 testing capacity
- Pre-screening requirement
• Thrive Alabama Drive-Thru Testing
600 St. Clair Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35801
Monday, May 18 10:00am-1:00pm
Wednesday, May 20 10:00am-1:00pm
Thursday, May 21 10:00am-1:00pm
Phone: 256-536-4700
Central North Alabama Health Services: Madison and Limestone Counties
• Huntsville Family Health Center
751 Pleasant Row, Huntsville, AL 35816
Phone: 256-533-6311
• New Market Clinic
110 Clinic Street, New Market, AL 35761
Phone: 256-379-2101
• Athens Family Health Center
1005 W. Market Street, Suite B, Athens, AL 35611
Phone: 256-230-3061
• Toney Family Health Center
8028 Highway 53, Toney, AL 35773
Phone: 256-851-8804
Northeast Alabama Health Services: Jackson and DeKalb Counties
• North Sand Mountain Health Care
29810 Alabama Highway 71, Bryant, AL 35958
Phone: 256-597-4114
• Woodville Health Center
13624 County Road 8, Woodville, AL 35776
Phone: 256-776-5615
• Scottsboro Health Center
70 Freedom Drive, Scottsboro, AL35769
Phone: 256-574-5508
• Skyline Health Center
21680 Alabama Highway 79, Scottsboro, AL 35768
Phone: 256-587-3050
• Section Health Center
60 Main Street North, Section, AL 35771
Phone: 256-228-3471
• Fyffe Health Center
34617 Alabama Highway 75, Fyffe, AL 35971
Phone: 256-623-5242
• Fort Payne Health Center
3840 Gault Avenue North, Fort Payne, AL 35967
Phone: 256-844-4975
Quality of Life Health Services: Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Cleburne, Cullman, Etowah, Macon, Russell, and Talladega Counties
• Quality of Life Health Complex
1411 Piedmont Cutoff, Gadsden, AL 35903
Phone: 256-492-0131
• Anniston Quality Health Care
1316 Noble Street, Anniston, AL, 36201
Phone: 256-236-0221
• Tuskegee Quality Health Care
1201 Notasulga Road, Tuskegee, AL 36083
Phone: 334-727-7211
• Roberta O. Watts Medical Center
1020 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901
Phone: 256-546-4606
• Cullman Quality Health Care
2016 Main Avenue Southwest, Cullman, AL 35055
Phone: 256-775-0230
• Cleburne Quality Health Care
64 Giles Street, Heflin, AL 36264
Phone: 256-463-2021
• W.T. Scruggs Medical Center
4350 Cleveland Avenue, Walnut Grove, AL 35990
Phone: 205-589-6361
• Cherokee Quality Health Care
4055 Highway 9, Suite F, Cedar Bluff, AL 35959
Phone: 256-779-6057
• Chambers Quality Health Care
404 9th Avenue SW, Lafayette, AL 36862
Phone: 334-864-8659
• Talladega Quality Health Care
110 Spring Street North, Talladega, AL 35160
Phone: 256-315-1697
• Calhoun Quality Health Care
601 Leighton Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201
Phone: 256-741-9455
• Susie E. Allen Health Center
1502 11th Avenue, Phenix City, AL 36867
Phone: 334-560-5393
Thrive Alabama: Madison County
• Thrive Alabama
600 St. Clair Avenue SW, Building 3, Huntsville, AL 35801
Phone: 256-536-4700 (Drive Up Testing)
The Alabama Primary Health Care Association is the professional association representing the operational, clinical, and financial interests of community health centers. Health centers are the cornerstone of Alabama’s primary care system and represent the largest group of primary care providers serving over 350,000 medically under served patients annually across 150 community locations. To learn more about APHCA, please visit www.alphca.com
