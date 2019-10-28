On the morning of Saturday, October 26, 2019, a call was placed to 911 reporting a 41-year-old male from DeKalb County was pinned under a rock while kayaking on the Little River at Little River Canyon National Preserve.
First responders were immediately dispatched on-scene on the canyon rim above the river within minutes and a search and rescue operation was initiated. The rescue operation was converted to a recovery operation at 1:35 p.m.
Recovery efforts had to be suspended at 4:00 p.m. due to rising river levels and deteriorating weather conditions, and was resumed at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
NPS rangers, Fischer Rescue, DeSoto Rescue, Dogtown Fire, Fort Payne Fire, Tucker’s Chapel Volunteer Fire, DeKalb County Sheriff Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, and DeKalb Ambulance Service all responded to the scene for the rescue and recovery. The victim was recovered and extracted from the canyon by ALEA helicopter at 12:13 p.m. and turned over to the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
Rainsville Funeral Home announced the passing of Chip Sizemore, 41, of Sylvania, on Sunday, stating he died at Little River Canyon on Saturday, Oct. 26.
