Toys for Tots takes virtual approach to fundraising

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County is implementing a new strategy to still accept toy donations for the 2020 campaign.
To ensure the safety of both parties, an Event Registry has been created on walmart.com that allows donations to be selected and paid for online and then shipped directly to local Toys for Tots organizers.
“We are thinking ‘outside the toy box’ and hoping this works,” LaRue Hardinger, Toys for Tots Coordinator , said. “We have created an ‘Event Registry’ at Walmart.com. Gifts can be purchased online and shipped to us up until December 1, 2020. Our location is the default shipping address on file for the registry.”
Hardinger said this trial approach has been approved by the Toys for Tots Foundation.
The link includes a 17-page list of the most requested toys in DeKalb County, AL, excluding Roblox figures and books, which are also needed. Tap on the toy name to open its link. Allow a few moments for the file to open. View the “DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots’s Registry” here.
For more information on the local Toys for Tots campaign, visit fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org.
