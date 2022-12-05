Wednesday is the deadline for Medicare Open Enrollment

Time is running out for Medicare Open Enrollment as consumers must enroll by Dec. 7 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Open enrollment is the opportunity for participants to compare health and prescription drug plans or add extra benefits. The Alabama State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) stands ready to assist citizens with the open enrollment process at 1-800-243-5463 or on the ADSS website at AlabamaAgeLine.gov/helpservices/.
There is a change in Medicare coverage for Part D insulin costs beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Plans cannot charge more than $35 for a one-month supply of each Medicare Part D-covered insulin, and there is no deductible for insulin.
“All eligible participants should take this opportunity to ensure they have the right Medicare plan for their individual needs,” said ADSS Commissioner Jean Brown.
“Medicare Open Enrollment is coming to an end, and I encourage all participants to review their plans before the deadline.”
During the annual enrollment period participants may:
• Drop a Medicare Advantage Plan
• Cancel an existing Part D plan
• Enroll in a Part D plan
• Change from one Medicare Advantage plan to a different one
• Change from Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan
• Change from one Part D prescription drug plan to another
Brown said ADSS and SHIP and the Alabama Department of Senior Services (ADSS) are ready to help answer questions about open enrollment.
“Through Alabama SHIP, certified counselors and volunteers are committed to helping Medicare beneficiaries make informed choices regarding health benefits at no charge to Medicare recipients,” Brown said.
“Counselors and volunteers are not affiliated with an insurance company and will not attempt to sell insurance to Medicare beneficiaries.”
In 2021, there were more than 1 million Medicare beneficiaries in Alabama enrolled in both Medicare Part A and Part B. There were 218,784 individuals enrolled under age 65, many of whom required assistance and counseling regarding their benefits and plans. Alabama SHIP educated or counseled over 48,000 Alabama Medicare recipients in 2021, Brown said.
Local SHIP counselors can be reached at 1-800-243-5463 or on the ADSS website at AlabamaAgeLine.gov/helpservices/.
ADSS is a cabinet-level state agency that administers programs for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and caregivers. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Brown to serve as the Commissioner of the Department of Senior Services in 2019.
