Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins July 15-17

Alabama’s 17th annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday, July 15 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, July 17 at midnight.
DeKalb County is among one of several local counties participating, allowing shoppers to save money on certain school supplies, computers, and clothing, as students prepare to return to school in August.
With the cost of items running from food to gas rising across the board, the tax-exempt holiday will provide shoppers with some relief as students ready for the upcoming school year.
Below is a list of tax-exempt items:
• Clothing, $100 or less, per article of clothing
• belts
• boots
• caps
• coats
• diapers
• dresses
• gloves
• gym suits
• hats
• hosiery
• jackets
• jeans
• neckties
• pajamas
• pants
• raincoats
• robes
• sandals
• scarves
• school uniforms
• shirts
• shoes
• socks
• sneakers
• underwear
Computers, computer software and school computer supplies – a single purchase with a sales price of $750 or less
• Computers – For purposes of the exemption, a computer may include a laptop, desktop, or tower computer system which consists of a central processing unit and devices such as a display monitor, keyboard, mouse, and speakers sold as a computer package. Computer parts and devices not sold as part of a package with the CPU, will not qualify for the exemption.
• Computer software
• School computer supplies – An item commonly used by a student in a course of study in which a computer is used – All inclusive list includes: Computer Storage Media; diskettes, compact disks; Handheld electronic schedulers, except devices that are cellular phones; Personal digital assistants, except devices that are cellular phones; Computer Printers; Printer Supplies for Computers (printer paper, printer ink)
School supplies, school art supplies and school instructional material – Sales Price of $50 or less, per item (noncommercial purchases)
• binders
• blackboard chalk
• book bags
• calculators
• cellophane tape
• compasses
• composition books
• crayons
• erasers
• folders (expandable, pocket, plastic and manila)
• glue, paste, and paste sticks
• highlighters
• index cards
• index card boxes
• legal pads
• lunch boxes
• markers
• notebooks
• paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper)
• pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
• pencil sharpeners
• pencils
• pens
• protractors
• rulers
• scissors
• writing tablets
• clay and glazes
• paints (acrylic, tempora and oil)
• paintbrushes for artwork
• sketch and drawing pads
• watercolors
• reference maps and globes
• required textbooks on an official school book list with a sales price of more than $30 and less than $50
• books - Book sales price of $30 or less, per book 9noncommercial purchase). The term book is defined as a set of printed sheets bound together and published in a volume with an ISBN number.
For more information, contact the Alabama Department of Revenue from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., CST Monday through Friday 334-242-1490 or 866-576-6531.
