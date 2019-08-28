County approves $15,000 appropriation

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Director Anthony Clifton briefed the county commission Tuesday about upcoming maintenance and cost on the radio towers on Lookout Mountain.
Clifton said the project of replacing the radio towers on “Tower Hill” on Lookout Mountain began in 2007. He said the “Super Tower” project involved 10 shareholders with three of the shares being held by county agencies. The EMA holds one share, the county commission holds one share, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hold one share.
He said although three county agencies hold shares and thus have to pay monthly fees, the agreement has saved the county money.
“We constructed what we call the ‘Super Tower’ project,” he said. “It’s the big tower that you see on Lookout Mountain. That project involved 10 shareholders. Each of the 10 shareholders put in $20,000 each. That project has been there now for 12 years. If we divide that up, that’s roughly $1,666 a year. Which divides up to about $138 a month.
“If you compare that to tower rent, the average tower rental is about $2,000 a month. So if we had to rent the same space that we have now, just for a single antenna, it would cost us about $24,000 a year. So that was a good investment.”
Clifton said the tower’s future maintenance consideration was figured into the original agreement.
“Apart of the original agreement that the 10 stakeholders signed, each one of them agreed that as some point in time we would have to add additional funds to keep the maintenance up on the tower and to expand it as it goes,” he said.
Clifton said the tower committee met and requested that each of the stakeholders contribute an additional $15,000. With the county agencies’ three shares, the total cost that would need too be appropriated for maintenance would be $45,000.
“If you look at that and break it down by the numbers, had we put in $35,000 instead of $20,000, that would figure out to about $243 a month,” he said. “If you multiply that by the three stakeholders, you’re looking at $750 a month compared to $2,000 each per month and having to rent somebody else’s tower.”
Clifton said he anticipates being able to rent the tower to other users in the future.
“This is money well spent and is being a good steward of the tax payer dollars, I believe,” he said. “We believe that with this final faze of construction, we will be in a place where we can actually rent space on our tower.”
Clifton said two companies are currently showing interest in becoming renters.
“It is our belief that this will become a perpetual project,” he said. “In other words, those renters will actually pay for the future maintenance on the tower itself. This should be the last money that we ever have to put into it. So, my request is that we go ahead with that appropriation for the three agencies that are involved of $15,000 each.”
The commission approved the appropriation.
The commission also:
• heard updates from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles.
• accepted two resignations and approved the posting of the two positions at the DeKalb County Road Department.
• declared six road department vehicles surplus and approved the sale of the vehicles during the September auction.
• passed a resolution to reduce the speed limit to 35 MPH on County Road 101.
• approved to forward a damage claim from Ethan Castleberry on County Road 120 to the county insurance carrier.
• adopted and approved the fiscal year 2020 transportation plan.
• approved a single resignation at the DeKalb County Revenue Office and approved to post the position.
• approved to send DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Director Anthony Clifton to the National Association of Emergency Management conference in Savanah, Georgia on Nov. 15-20.
• approved one resignation and two new hires at the sheriff’s office.
• approved ACCA training for three sheriff’s office personnel on Sept. 11 and 12 and approved a two-week training for four jail staff corrections officers in Cullman on Sept. 16-26.
• approved to send school resource officers to the second round of the criminal justice continuing education training for two nights, Sept. 8 and 9.
• approved to send Sgt. Jeff Baine to the Southeastern Leadership Executive Development Seminar in Opelika for one week in Oct.
• heard updates from DeKalb County Council on Aging Director Emily McCamy.
The commission will meet again Sept. 10.
