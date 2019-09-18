Boom Days Heritage Festival activities and exhibits

Below is a list of activities and exhibits that will be at Fort Payne's Boom Days Heritage Celebration this Saturday.
• Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-in
- From 5th Street N on Gault Avenue
- Cars are welcome starting at 10 a.m. and may come in at anytime during the day.
• Landmarks Half-price Book Sale
- Richard C. Hunt Reception Hall, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Authors in the Park
- Fort Payne City Park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Depot Activities
- Fort Payne Depot Museum Parking Lot, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Boom Days 2019 Art Hunt
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Southeast Disc Dogs
- Catch the high-flying, Frisbee catching disc dogs in the City Park at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
• The Quack Pack USA
- Catch the Border Collies herding ducks in the City Park at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
• Blacksmith Demonstrations
- Fort Payne City Park
• 50s Block Party
- Enjoy 50s music and dancing in the 100 block from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Fort Payne Depot Museum Tours
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Emma Kane Jordan Diorama Folk Art Exhibit
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Fort Payne Hosiery Museum Tours
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Hosiery Museum houses exhibits from the industry’s beginnings here in 1907 through its peak in the late 1990s when Fort Payne was “The Sock Capital of the World.” On display are early hosiery photographs and memorabilia as well as actual sock making machinery showing the evolution of equipment beginning in the late 1880s. Before its collapse, the local sock industry had an annual payroll of over 150,000,000 and one in every 8 pairs of socks in the world were produced in Fort Payne, Alabama.
• DeKalb County Quilters Association Quilt Show
- Coal & Iron Building, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Model Train Exhibit presented by Wills Valley Model Railroaders
- Coal & Iron Building, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about Boom Days 2019, visit boomdays.com.
