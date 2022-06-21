Primary Run-off Election Results from June 21, 2022 (Unofficial)

DeKalb County Unofficial Primary Runoff Election Results from June 21, 2022
Turnout: 5,491 out of 45,176 (12.15%) registered voters
Ballots cast in Republican Primary: 5,398 (98.31%) | Ballots cast in Democratic Primary: 93 (1.69%) | Statewide total ballots cast: 417,983 (11.46%)
The first number below is the total number of votes cast in DeKalb County (including absentees) and the percentage. The second number represents unofficial statewide results sourced from the Alabama Secretary of State and Alabama’s Probate Judges reporting to alabamavotes.gov. Provisional ballots will be reviewed by county election officials on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 as the results are officially certified.
Governor (Democrat)
- Yolanda Rochelle Flowers: 56 (60.22%) – 54.42% statewide
- Malika Sanders Fortier: 37 (39.78%) – 45.58% statewide
Yolanda Flowers will run against Republican incumbent Kay Ivey and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake in the November General Election.
United States Senator (Republican)
- Katie Britt: 3,977 (73.94%) – 64.37% statewide
- Mo Brooks: 1,402 (26.06%) – 35.63% statewide
Incumbent Richard Shelby did not seek re-election. Katie Britt will take on Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the November General Election.
Secretary of State (Republican)
- Wes Allen: 3,408 (66.92%) – 64.78% statewide
- Jim Zeigler: 1,685 (33.08%) – 35.22% statewide
Wes Allen will compete against Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte and Libertarian Jason “Matt” Shelby in the November General Election.
State Auditor (Republican)
- Stan Cooke: 1,962 (40.19%) – 41.87% statewide
- Andrew Sorrell: 2,920 (59.81%) – 58.13% statewide
Andrew Sorrell faces Libertarian candidate Leigh Lachine in the November General Election.
Public Service Commission, Place 1:
- Jeremy H. Oden: 2,420 (52.37%) – 52.47% statewide
- Brent Woodall: 2,201 (47.63%) – 47.53% statewide
Jeremy Oden is on the ballot against Libertarian candidate Ron Bishop in the November General Election.
Public Service Commission, Place 2:
- Chip Beeker: 2,734 (58.13%) – 62.73% statewide
- Robert L. McCollum: 1,969 (41.87%) – 37.27% statewide
Chip Beeker will run against Libertarian candidate Laura Lane in the November General Election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.