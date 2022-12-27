Update: State Highways and Mountain Gap roads passable

The DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency has offered an update on road conditions after a wintry mix left many impacted Monday evening.
According to a 6 a.m. update to their Facebook Page, state highways have been treated and are considered passable. Mountain Gap roads have been chipped and are also passable. All other secondary roads have “large areas of snow pack and ice and remain hazardous to travel.”
State Routes include Alabama Highway 35, which runs the length of DeKalb County connecting the Georgia State Line in Cherokee County northeast to Woodville in Jackson County. Also a state road: Alabama Highway 75, which runs parallel to Interstate 59 across Sand Mountain, connecting at the Georgia State Line southwest to U.S. 11 in Birmingham.
Patchy freezing fog is possible this morning. This occurs when it is 32-degrees or below and water droplets touch a surface, upon which they can freeze. Any object the freezing fog touches can become coated in ice.
All administrative offices and buildings of the DeKalb County Commission are operating on a two hour delay today (Tuesday) due to potential black ice on the secondary roads. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, state troopers continue to monitor the situation and will “provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather-aware.”
ALEA offered an update stating that Huntsville’s Browns Ferry Road near the intersection of Cambridge Lane in Limestone County is completely closed to traffic and is not passable at this time.
No additional watches, warnings or advisories for DeKalb County have been updated by the National Weather Service in Huntsville since 7:45 p.m. Monday.
A NWS statement issued at 4 a.m. Tuesday stated, “Many locations experienced a few hundreths to just around 1 inch of snowfall and widespread black ice earlier yesterday afternoon and evening. Numerous roads were closed during this period near and east of the I-65 corridor especially and in other locations as well. Please stay off the roadways until after 10 a.m. on Tuesday if possible. Enough dry air has pushed into the area to put an end to any additional snowfall. Cloud cover will linger though near and north of the Tennessee River through daybreak. In fact, some of this cloud cover could be low enough to produce some patchy freezing fog through 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to remain steady or drop slightly into the 25- to 30-degree range, before improving. Widespread icy conditions will therefore remain in place over northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee until around 10 or 11 a.m. Temperatures thankfully will rebound though into the lower to mid 40s after noon. So road conditions will improve drastically in the late morning/afternoon hours.”
