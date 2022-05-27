A star-studded lineup of award-winning songwriters will entertain with music and stories during the upcoming Fans Songwriters Showcase on June 17 at the Bevill Lyceum on the campus of Northeast Alabama Community College will benefit the June Jam Foundation, which distributes monies to nonprofit organizations and service groups.
The concert lineup includes award-winning songwriters such as Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, Jamey Johnson, Ronnie Rogers, Gordon Mote, and Frank J. Myers.
They may not all be household names, but you’ve definitely tapped your feet to the beat of their creations, which are among the biggest hits in the history of country music.
Owen was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013. His song catalog includes classics like “Feels So Right,” “Lady Down on Love,” “Mountain Music” and “Tennessee River.” He co-wrote “My Home’s In Alabama” with Gentry, his most frequent song collaborator.
Gentry is vocalist and bass player for the band Alabama. He has co-written many of the group’s hits and penned songs including “Why Lady Why,” “Pass It On Down”, “The Fans”, “Fallin’ Again,” “How Do You Fall in Love” and “Dancing Shaggin’ on the Boulevard” as co-written with Owen and longtime co-writer Greg Fowler.
Jamey Johnson was also born in Alabama in the town of Enterprise. In 2008, he had hit singles “In Color” and “High Cost of Living.” In addition to his own original material, Johnson has worked with some of the most notable names in country music.
Johnson has co-written songs with artists like Merle Haggard, George Strait, Willie Nelson and so many more. “Give It Awary” won Song of the Year for both the Academy of Country Music and
Country Music Association in 2007. “In Color” won song of the year for both in 2009. He has been nominated 16 times for other songs. Johnson has co-written singles for Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins, George Strait, James Otto, Joe Nichols and Jessie James Decker.
Ronnie Rogers is a Nashville native who co-wrote several songs for Alabama including “Dixieland Delight” and “Jukebox in My Mind.” He had hits of his own as a performer in the late 1970s and 80s with eight singles that charted on the Billboard country music charts. “Gonna Take My Angel Out Tonight” and “My Love Belongs to You” were just a few of the ones that also charted in the Top 40 hits.
Gordon Mote is a Gadsden native who grew up in Attalla. Born blind, he didn’t let that stop him from pursuing his passion in music as he’s toured with many artists over the years including Lee Greenwood, Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker, Porter Wagoner and he’s currently on the road with Alabama. In 2001, he became a very sought after musician after playing piano for Alan Jackson’s song about 9-11 called “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”. His studio album, “Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory” was Mote’s debut as a vocalist. The album released in 2007 and appeared on the Billboard magazine charts ranking at No. 170 on the Billboard 200 and No. 10 on the Christian albums chart. His featured performances include appearances in several of the Gaither Homecoming specials.
Frank J. Myers has received multiple awards including a Grammy for Best Country Song and has worked with artists such as John Michael Montgomery, Eddie Rabbit, Edy Raven, Barbara Mandrell, Hank Williams Jr., Reba McEntire, and Lonestar throughout his career. His song “I Swear” (co-written with songwriting partner Gary Baker) became a crossover hit when R&B group All-4-One recorded it, enjoying an 11-week run at No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100. He has also recorded two albums, “Baker & Myers” in 1995 and “Scrapbook” in 2006.
Tickets for the Songwriters Showcase are $60, plus a $4 processing fee, and can be purchased online at www.nacc.edu or by calling the Alabama Fan Club at 256-845-1646. All seats are reserved and seating is limited.
The event falls on Father’s Day weekend, so it makes a great gift for a dad who appreciates good music and stories about how it gets created.
The Fans Songwriters Showcase is part of Fan Appreciation Week. Teddy Gentry’s “Singing with the Stars” Talent Contest is scheduled for June 16 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College.
The band Alabama will perform in Fort Payne at a Fan Appreciation Concert exclusively for pre-paid members of the Alabama Fan Club on June 18. Finally, Randy Owen’s Pandemonium on the Farm will close out the events on June 19.
