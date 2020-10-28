Absentee ballot application deadline is Thursday

DeKalb County Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson’s office has processed a record number absentee ballot applications ahead of Tuesday’s General Election.
The last day to make an absentee application and vote absentee in person is Thursday, Oct. 29 before 4 p.m. Greeson said his office has processed 1,700 absentee ballot applications, surpassing the number done in 2016.
Greeson said the absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2 and received no later than Tuesday, Nov. 3 by 12 p.m. in order to count in this election cycle. The mailing address is P.O. Box 681149, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
For anyone concerned about the postal service processing materials in time, Greeson said absentee ballots can be returned in person before 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. The physical address is 300 Grand Avenue South, Suite 200, Fort Payne, AL 35967. A mask is required before entering the courthouse.
Polls will be open across DeKalb County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Greeson’s office will not begin processing absentee ballots until that morning, and the absentee votes will be among the first results counted on Election Night.
