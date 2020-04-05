DeKalb County Schools alternative learning starts Monday

DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett posted a video online Wednesday addressing DeKalb County Schools alternate schooling for the remainder of the school year.
“I wanted to bring you an update on where we are at DeKalb County Schools," said Barnett. "As you all know, last Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed that effective April 6, we would continue school for this year. She conducted that it would be in an alternative manner.”
He said although that was foreign to them, they started working very quickly to gather a plan.
“We want to be flexible, and we understand that a lot of parents have anxiety and concerns about what that may look like,” Barnett said.
Barnett spoke about the concerns of not having good access to the internet or not having access at all due to location or other matters. He said they are mindful of that.
To finish out the school year, the DeKalb County Schools are going to implement five overall goals.
The first goal focuses on student, faculty and staff wellbeing and communication.
“We want to make sure that everybody in our community and our organization is well and taken care of,” said Barnett.
Starting Monday through Friday this week, every student from K-12 will receive a call from his or her teacher. For students in K-6, that call will come from your homeroom teacher and in grades 7-12, it will be the students' first-period teacher.
Barnett said the teachers would be calling and asking some of the following questions:
• How are you doing? Are you well and is everybody in your house well?
• Are there things you need? Do you have everything that you need?
• What can we do to support you?
• What kind of technology access do you have?
• Will your child be able to continue getting education through technology and if not inform them a paper packet will be provided.
He said the technology requirements to conduct the lessons are going to be very minimal and can be done on a smartphone and if not, the students will be provided with a paper packet.
However, the primary purpose of the call is to touch base with everyone and make sure they are doing well.
The second goal is student learning and content support.
“Seniors, as far as the content you are done. Your first nine weeks will be average and that will be your final grade for this year,” Barnett said. He said averaging the grades would allow administrators to understand who is in good standing and who needs support to graduate.
Students who are not in good standing or on track to graduate will be provided support by their teachers, counselors and administrators who will be reaching out to them to find ways to help support them in graduating.
Grade K-11 will have a calendar of activities for the week, with each day focusing on one particular subject. For example, Mondays are language arts, Tuesdays math and Wednesdays social studies.
“Each day, you will have an activity to do and it will have standards that were decided based on a survey I sent out to all the teachers as well as critical standards decided by the Alabama State Department of Education,” Barnett said.
He said the lessons would contain an instructional lesson consisting of a five to 10 minute YouTube video or another form of instruction to go along with it, followed by some practice problems and enrichment activities. There will also be a further practicing option for students to expand their learning.
A teacher will also call once a week for students to have the opportunity to ask questions and get feedback. Barnett said every teacher would have 12 virtual office hours a week where students can stay communicated. Each teacher will share what their hours will be with their students.
The third goal is preparing for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
“We know this is not an ideal setting for education, and we know this is not what public school should look like but we are doing this because of the public health concerns and public health issues and we are going to make the best of it,” said Barnett.
He said they are going to make sure to provide opportunities and various resources to help your child finish out the school year in the best way possible so that next year they are ready to learn and finish their career on a high note.
“We may possibly have a jump start program opportunity for your child to participate in the weeks leading up towards the start of school. Of course, that’s contingent upon the public health of our nations and our communities as well as funding,” Barnett said.
He said their goal is to work towards providing that opportunity so students who choose to can come back to campus a couple of weeks before school starts to review the previous year as they ready to rise to the new school year.
The fourth goal is to maintain the facilities and properties clean.
Barnett said they have worked on cleaning and sanitizing all the buses, buildings and any facilities they have to ensure they are clean and organized as well as deferred maintenance to welcome students back on campus for the new school year.
“We are obviously encouraging all of our employees to maintain social distancing protocols and precautions,” he said.
As of now, Barnett said they intend to distribute meals via established bus routes beginning April 13 through May 14.
“If you live on a bus route, your bus driver will be the person that will come along with a helper to get you your meals. If you don’t ride a bus when you talk to your teacher, that’s something to communicate to them,” he said.
Meal deliveries are set for three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The last day of school for the current school year is May 15.
Barnett stressed that everything is constantly changing daily, and this may change but as of right now, this is the plan.
The final goal is to be thankful during this time.
“We have so much to be thankful for even among the crisis and all that's going on,” he said.
Barnett shared the following comment made by his wife recently; we are “safe at home, not stuck at home.”
“I thought that was so profound. It’s all about your perspective and how you think and look at it,” he said.
He said he has spoken to many teachers who have expressed they are missing their students and who are thankful for the opportunities they have every day.
“They didn’t know March 13, or for some Monday, March 16, would be the last time they saw [their students] for this year and they didn’t know that was the last time they would probably access their campus,” said Barnett.
He said school is a teacher's second home because they spend more hours there then they do at home. Just like many faculty, the bus drivers also didn’t know that the last day was going to be the end of the year. They are all sad about that, he said.
“I am thankful for the opportunity I have to lead DeKalb County Schools during this time. We miss our students. Our faculty and staff misses our students, and they are excited to get back in a routine,” said Barnett.
He said they would be reaching out and ask for your patience as well as your thoughts during this time.
“I want to say that I appreciate the efforts of every single one of you during this time of uncertainty and the understanding you have provided has been phenomenal,” Barnett said.
He said there are going to be questions and he doesn’t know all the answers, but he is going to work every day and with time, those answers will come.
“May 15 is going to get here, and the school year will wrap up and eventually life is going to go back to a much more normal way. We are going to get through this, so make sure while we are in this, you are kind, thoughtful, caring, compassionate and loving to all,” said Barnett.
He said we will get through this and will move forward and be stronger because of it.
“I look forward to seeing you again in August, if not sooner. I am excited about seeing the other side and I hope this has been informative. I’ll be sure to continue to keep you updated in this manner thank you and have a great day,” Barnett concluded.
Friday evening update
Late on Friday afternoon, Barnett uploaded a second update for DeKalb County Schools in response to the conference Governor Kay Ivey held earlier that day.
He said many residents who watched the press conference had questions about what her shelter-in-place, or stay-at-home proclamation, meant for the continuation of education services.
“In the proclamation, she lists essential services or businesses, and one of those is employees of education or education institutions. We are essentially to continue our continuity plan that we have submitted and have been approved by the Alabama State Department of Education,” said Barnett.
The terms of the digital learning platform and the paper instructional platforms that are coming will continue.
“There are some services and some things that we’re going to have to reevaluate and make decisions on in the coming days,” he said.
Barnett said some of those services could include food services. He said they would be providing information as quickly as they can.
“This is a trying time for all of Alabama, all of our nation. In the next coming day or two, I will put out some more information that is more concrete, but it seems that we are essentially always shooting at a moving target,” he said.
He asks that the community keep a positive outlook, practice social distancing and follow the guidelines of the doctors and medical professionals, public health and the city is advising.
“Essential business, grocery stores and restaurants things like that won't be able to keep up with everyone, so be mindful of that. Don't go out and hoard everything. Use what you need, take care of it and be mindful of your friends, families and neighbors during this time,” Barnett said.
