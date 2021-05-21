CAC presents Eddie McPherson Memorial Dinner Theatre

The DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center’s Eddie McPherson Memorial Dinner Theater returns June 3 with a southern-fried hometown comedy, “Southern Hospitality.”
Directed by Amber McPherson, this year's play “Southern Hospitality,” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, features an all-star cast of veteran actors, as well as newcomers.
DeKalb County CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley said because the CAC is a non-profit agency, fundraisers are an important part of maintaining services provided for abused and at-risk children.
She said the annual dinner theatre fundraiser covers the required 20% match for the CAC’s largest grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
“Dinner theatre in June is odd, but we are grateful to be able to have it this year,” said Wheatley. “It would have been a devastating blow to the CAC budget if COVID had prevented the event from being held.”
This family-friendly production runs June 3, 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 12 at the Fort Payne First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center. Interested parties can purchase tickets by calling 256-997-9700 or visiting the CAC office located at 104 Alabama Avenue, NW in Fort Payne.
Ticket prices are as follows: front row - $35 each or table $280, second row - $30 each or table $240, third, fourth and fifth rows - $25 each or table $200.
Doors open at 6:05 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and the play beginning at 7:30 p.m.
While plans are underway to be back to normal for the February production in 2022, Wheatley said she is always in awe at the dedicated efforts of the cast to present quality plays and the overwhelming response of their patrons.
“It is very humbling and gratifying to know the CAC’s dinner theatre has been a consistent source of funding to help abused and at-risk children for 27 years and counting,” she said.
The 2021 production is described as a “rapid-fire, hilarious romp” that follows the Futrelle Sisters Frankie, Twink, Honey Raye and Rhonda Lynn and the citizens of Fayro, including Geneva Musgrave, Deputy John Curtis Buntner, Aunt Iney and Raynerd Chisum as they pull together and save their town in a notable show of Southern strength and ingenuity.
“Southern Hospitality” cast includes the following cast members: Amber McPherson, Amanda Taylor, Brian Baine, Tony Dobbs, Linda Glasscock, Miranda Chambers, Kyle Hancock, Kristin Wright, Margaret Wallace, Adam Blevins, Stephanie Fritz, Rhonda Blevins, Tammy Story, Doug Hoffman, Dennis Benefield, Bryan Glasscock, Erica Hancock and Janet Hartline.
In 2019, the annual fundraising event was renamed in memory of the late Eddie McPherson, a longtime playwright who contributed 25 years of his theatrical talents to the CAC plays.
“This play and every play I direct, is and will be in honor of my late brother-in-law - you are forever in our hearts Eddie Mc,” said Director Amber McPherson.
Actor Tony Dobbs said the renaming of the fundraiser is special to all of those who worked with Eddie McPherson over the years in various productions.
“There is a huge hole left with his passing,” he said. “Eddie may be gone, but there is still lots of work to be done. Thank you for supporting such a worthy cause.”
For more information, contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at 256-997-9700.
The Fort Payne First United Methodist Church is located at 206 Grand Ave. NW Fort Payne.
