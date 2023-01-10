Wear blue on Wednesday for #FortPayneGoesBlue campaign

The largest one-day human trafficking awareness initiative of the year needs public support to aid the Northeast Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force as it battles modern-day slavery in which millions of men, women and children are exploited. It happens around the globe, but also right here in DeKalb County.
To raise awareness of human trafficking in the community, Family Services of North Alabama invites the public to wear any blue clothing and share a photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, using the hashtag #FortPayneGoesBlue.
DeKalb County Victim Services Director Bonnie Walters with Family Services of North Alabama said the DeKalb Theatre marquee will have the awareness sign and banner displayed from Jan. 9-11 for photos.
“Anyone can participate, all you need is a piece of blue clothing,” Walters said.
The #WearBlueDay social media campaign gets the campaign shared widely to assist with public awareness.
“Family Services of North Alabama and the Northeast Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force [are] committed to fighting this human rights abuse through its many components but also through public awareness and education. Let’s end human trafficking in Fort Payne,” Walters said.
Anyone interested in a presentation for their school or business can email Walters at bonnie@familyservicesna.org.
Human trafficking awareness Month was established in January 2011 in observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, to proclaim the equality and freedom of all people, to advocate for legislation, to educate leaders and to encourage public awareness to the various forms of human trafficking that happen.
It happens when an adult or child is recruited, harbored, obtained or exported through force, fraud or coercion for the purposes of sexual exploitation, forced labor, involuntary servitude, debt bondage and other methods of slavery.
The United States government estimates that between 600,000-800,000 individuals are trafficked across international borders each year and exploited through forced labor and forced sexual activity. The U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking states that the U.S. is the top consumer of commercial sex worldwide. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children estimates that between 100,000-300,000 children are at risk for being trafficked in the U.S.
In 2017, the University of Alabama identified 1,167 human trafficking victims within the state of Alabama with 57% of those being minors.
