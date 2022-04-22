Fort Payne discusses paving needs

The Fort Payne City Council discussed the upcoming road paving project list, purchased the old Gas House building and appointed Randy McClung for another five-year term on the Board of Education at this week’s meeting.
Mayor Brian Baine presented Council members with a list of projects to begin paving in June.
“We have a lot of roads that need addressed, but we looked at the places that were in the worst condition to pave those first,” Baine said.
Council member John Smith voiced concern about how limited funds are being targeted.
“Here we are with terrible streets getting worse every year and we’re cutting the budget for paving,” Smith said. “We are getting away from funding essential basic services for the city and things like public safety and infrastructure.”
He motioned to set the paving budget at $400,000 for paving, even if this requires dipping into the general funds rather than exclusively using gas tax money. City Treasurer Tricia Dunne said the City receives between $40,000-$45,000 each month from the gas tax.
Over the years, spending on projects has ranged from $250,000 to $750,000. The paving off a new basketball court is included in the list.
Public Works Director Tim Williams said he keeps a running list of roads that need work and inspects the shape off each one.
“Typically, when you give us a number, we cut it off at that and pave bigger streets in segments so we don’t spend all of our money in one place,” Williams said.
Council members were encouraged to update the list with any roads being overlooked.
The Council also continued the discussion about purchasing the old “Gas House” property on the west side of the railroad tracks from 4th street North to 2nd Street North. They agreed to the seller’s offer to pay $750,000 cash financed with no interest over four years. Baine said the property may be “an integral piece of the master plan being developed” and noted that real estate experts from Main Street Alabama will visit May 1st, likely providing feedback on possible uses for the property, which is now used by the City for storage and downtown parking.
They also voted Tuesday to appoint Randy McClung to serve on the Fort Payne Board of Education. The other applicants were Dana Grimes and Charles Mauney, Jr.
The school board is comprised of five members who are appointed by the city council to serve five year terms on a staggered basis.
McClung is a Fort Payne High School graduate who works for Joe Scott and Associates. He was first appointed to the board in 2010 from a field of eight applicants, succeeding Charles Burt after his two terms. He exited in 2020 as board member Sharon Jones was appointed, and McClung applied last year when the city appointed former police chief Randy Bynum to serve.
He succeeds longtime Board of Education President Jimmy Durham, who decided not to apply again.
Council President Walter Watson originally stepped down from the chair to nominate Mauney for the vacancy but failed to get a second to the motion. Council member Phillip Smith and Council member John Smith made the motion and second to appoint McClung with the vote being unanimous.
Council President Lynn Brewer said all of the applicants were “awesome. They interviewed really well, and I don’t think we could have gone wrong with any of those individuals. We were asked for some experience to go back on that board. I hope the other two people will continue to apply because they were great candidates.”
McClung served as vice president of the board when his previous term ended. At that time, several people noted McClung’s exceptional dedication to the school system, working many additional hours and asking many questions to ensure he firmly grasped school matters so he could make informed decisions.
The Board of Education is the legal employer of all personnel hired by the system and administers through written policies, monthly meetings and instructions to the superintendent of education who is the chief executive officer of the system. The authority and power of the Board of Education are corporate in nature and are exercised only during legally held meetings each fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
Individual board members have no legal authority over individual schools, departments, or personnel. All personnel actions are the responsibility of the superintendent, acting with Board approval.In other business, the Council:
• approved resolutions declaring certain property as surplus to be sold by sealed bids and declaring certain property as surplus and to be sold as scrap.
• amended the economic development agreement with RAM Development Partners to revise the commencement of construction date from Fall 2021 to Summer of 2022 and revise the construction completion date from Winter 2021 to Spring 2023. These changes are sought because of unforeseen delays in dealing with FEMA, ALDOT, and other entities.
• approved activity permits for the Fort Payne Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Breakfast at the Rotary Pavilion, on May 14 from 5:00 a.m. until noon; Fort Payne Lions Club Chicken Cookout at the City Park on May 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; ROSS, Shane Shipman, Recovery Awareness Program at the City Park on September 10 from noon until 5:00 p.m.; The SAM Foundation’s Suicide Remembrance Walk in the Alabama Walking Park on September 25 from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.; and Fort Payne Main Street’s Ice Skating at the Rotary Pavilion December 8-29th from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
