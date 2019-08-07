Stiefel to open for headline act

Fort Payne’s Jacob Stiefel will kick off performances at this year’s Fort Payne Boom Days Heritage Celebration by opening for singer-songwriter Adam Hood Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.
Stiefel said he is looking forward to his fourth year playing at Boom Days.
“I love Boom Days. It’s always great to come home and see everyone,” he said.
In previous years, Stiefel has performed two band shows, as well as an acoustic performance.
Stiefel said his music style would be described as “Americana,” because it defined as “an amalgam of American Roots Music” that includes country, folk, blues, and rock and roll.
“It’s a combination of all that,” Stiefel said.
Regarding his Boom Days performance, Stiefel said all of his band members will be accompanying him that evening and that the band is excited about opening for Hood.
“I am very excited about opening for Adam Hood that night,” he said. “Adam is a good friend, a great guy, and a phenomenal performer and songwriter.”
Stiefel said his performance for the night will consist of songs from his three albums, “Jacob Stiefel & the Truth,” “Volume II” and “The Memphis Sessions.” He also said he may give the audience a taste of “a few new songs that haven’t been recorded yet and a few cover songs thrown in for good measure.”
According to Stiefel, his music career took flight during his college years when he started performing shows at bars and parties. However, it was after his move to Nashville after graduating from the University of Alabama in 2009 that being a musician became a profession.
Stiefel said he has written and also collaborated with others for his music. He said he and his cousin, Chance Gray, from Fyffe, “have been best friends since their college years in Tuscaloosa.”
“We’ve written and played music together throughout the years since then and continue to do so,” he said.
Stiefel said Gray is currently the merchandise supervisor for Grammy-winning artist Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit from Muscle Shoals and is touring with them full time.
Stiefel said for the majority of this year, he has been playing primarily solo acoustic shows in Nashville and on the road. He said he has “really been enjoying that.”
“I’ve also been playing part-time with a few other artists as their guitar player, harmonica player, and bass player,” he said.
Stiefel said his musical style and direction have evolved over the years and that he looks for the direction and evolution of his music to continue.
“Change and growth are great, and I believe, vital, for a happy, healthy life,” Stiefel said.
Stiefel said to this day he “wholeheartedly loves” playing music for people and “loves the connection it brings regardless of age, sex, race or whatever difference we may have.”
Although Stiefel spends a lot of his time traveling and performing, he said he likes to take time to go back home to play at events at Vintage 1989, Boom Days and Third Saturday Cruise-in. “I am looking forward to Boom Days weekend,” he said. “It’s been a while since I played a good full-band show, and it’s been a while since I’ve seen and hung out with Adam Hood.”
Keep up with Stiefel on social media @JacobStiefel or at www.jacobstiefel.com.
