As communities across the globe are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and individuals throughout various parts of the state, country and world have been stepping up to do their part.
PuroClean Restoration Services of Fort Payne, owned and led by Jerral and Chrystal Ingle, began offering complimentary cleaning services for first responders in the area earlier this month.
Ingle said they are performing a complete cleaning and wipe-down of every touched point surface in the vehicles.
“Especially the back seats in case they were hauling anybody in the back seat,” he said.
The service is meant to provide a sense of relief and safety for first responders.
“We are a pretty close community, so we just wanted to be able to give back to the community,” Ingle said. He is familiar with first responders. Not only is his brother-in-law a former police officer, but various officers are members of the same church as he and his family.
Earlier this month, Ingle used the PuroClean Facebook page to announce and offer PuroClean’s cleaning services, free of charge to all law enforcement vehicles.
The post stated they wanted to help protect those that protect us, “we are all in this together, one team.”
Ingle said they had offered their services to the DeKalb County Sheriff Office, as well as the Fort Payne Police Department.
“We would like to extend our hand to all law enforcement in our area, including state troopers if they would like to come by [for services],” he said.
Ingle said PuroClean Restoration Services would be offering their services Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
The team is still looking to help other first responders. Ingle said he has reached out to other agencies in DeKalb County.
“Last week, we had ambulances here we cleaned,” he said.
In addition to providing these services, they also delivered snack baskets to workers at DeKalb Regional Medical Center earlier this month.
According to puroclean.com, the family-owned and operated business has served the Fort Payne community for over 10 years. Jerral and Chrystal Ingle and the PuroClean team also service the Albertville, Scottsboro, Summerville and Centre communities among various others.
Ingle said this is their fifth year as PuroClean; however, Inge also owns Carpet Cleaning and Restoration LLC service that has been in service for 12 years. With many years of experience, they have built a strong foundation for PuroClean Restoration Services.
The PuroClean team consists of owner Jerral Ingle, project manager Chazz Ingle, marketing manager Jeremy Tallent, technician Cage Pack, project manager Tip Pack, technician Darius Turner, technicians Zac Trash and Jimmy Hosch.
Their regular services include the following: water damage, fire and smoke damage, mold removal, biohazard cleanup and a variety of additional services.
They also provide 24-hour emergency restoration services in DeKalb, Etowah and surrounding counties.
For additional information, visit puroclean.com or call 256-273-4900. Follow them on Facebook @PuroCleanRestorationServices-NorthEastAlabama for updates.
PuroClean Restoration Services is located at 802 Airport Road W. in Fort Payne.
