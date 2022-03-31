Alan McLeod Manning was born July 6, 1958, in Valley Head, Alabama. He was the fourth of six children born to Fred and Rachel Manning. He spent his childhood on the family farm getting into lots of good trouble with his siblings while exploring the area and working the farm. These adventures would later be some of his children’s favorite bedtime stories, which Alan would take pride in embellishing when necessary.
Alan married his high-school sweetheart, Susan (Jones) Manning, on May 9, 1981. Alan and Susan have a son, Dallas, and a daughter, Elizabeth.
Though his battle with Parkinson’s has been long and difficult, his family chooses to remember the beloved man he was and not his illness. Alan had a quick wit and a good heart. His children were his pride and joy. He was quick to delight in their successes – and tell anyone who would listen – and never hesitated to offer his aid in the midst of a challenge.
He loved to build things, and his list of ongoing projects was never-ending. His artistic talent is evident in many of his works – from furniture he built by hand to his many beautiful paintings to the cartoons he would draw for his children. He loved to make his wife laugh and he was the master of an impromptu, acapella performance whenever the moment was right. He never met a tool, toy or tractor he didn’t like. He also never missed the chance to explain how something worked or share an obsolete fact concerning the topic at any given time. Suffice to say – he was loved dearly and will be missed incomprehensibly.
Alan spent his final days on that same family farm, and his final moments surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Susan; his two children, Dallas and Elizabeth; his siblings Richard (Paulette), Steve (Jeanne), Paula, Angela, and Jeff (Kim); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rachel, and his brother-in-law, John.
The family would like to thank his caregiver, Kara Elkins, the team at Encompass Health – Hospice, and the team at the Department of Neurology, Division of Movement Disorders at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations are made to the Parkinson’s Association of Alabama (parkinsonalabama.com) or Encompass Health – Hospice (encompasscares.org).
The family invites you to join them in a celebration of Alan’s life at a graveside service at Whitehall Cemetery on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
Darrell Haney, a longtime friend of Alan’s will officiate the service. Honorary pallbearers include Alan’s nephews on both sides of the Manning and Jones families.
