In light of the rapid community spread of COVID-19, the Fort Payne City Council is opting to hold its regularly scheduled meeting today at 12:30 p.m. using the GoToMeeting teleconferencing app.
Mayor Brian Baine, Council President Walter Watson and other city officials tested the system on Monday and worked out some technical challenges. The meeting will be livestreamed by FPTV at https://player.lightcast.com/live/MjM3ITM. It can also be viewed below.
The Council is expected to make appointments to fill vacancies on the boards of directors for the Fort Payne Water Board and Fort Payne Improvement Authority. They may also discuss passing a budget for fiscal year 2021, along with possible facility closures. They are also expected to give first reading to an ordinance relating to businesses advertising on the DeKalb Theatre marquee.
Watson said the adjustment to virtual meetings could be necessary until the pandemic is under control locally. Council member Johnny Eberhart has been among those in quarantine while battling the disease. City Attorney Rocky Watson advised that the council could legally hold meetings in this manner.
The council meeting chambers, which double as municipal court, have seen plastic barriers erected. The last two council meetings were heavily attended due to the selection of the new police chief.
As of Jan. 5, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama since the first reported case on March 13, 2020 has reached 374,095 cases with 4,878 fatalities in that timeframe attributed to COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. The state saw 45,043 new cases from 110,321 tests conducted in the last 14 days.
Inside DeKalb County, ADPH reports 7,030 cases of infection since March 26, 2020 -- the date of the first reported case in the county. ADPH has attributed 62 deaths in that timeframe as being caused by coronavirus infection. In the last 14 days, 573 positive cases have been detected as a result of 1,094 tests conducted locally.
