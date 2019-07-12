• The Fort Payne Main Street Farmers Market opens Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Mondays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the new parking lot at the corner of 5th Street NE and Gault Avenue. Applications and guidelines are available at the Main Street office located in the Coal & Iron Building at 500 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne. For more information on the Fort Payne Main Street organization’s upcoming events, visit fortpaynemainstreet.org or call 256-996-2131.
• The Rainsville Farmers Market opens Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the new market pavilion at the Field of Dreams • Sports Complex behind the Northeast Alabama Agri-business Center. Contact Chris Hampton at 256-657-1922 for questions. For more information on the Rainsville Farmers Market, follow them on Facebook at @RainsvilleFarmersMarket.
• The DeKalb County Farmers Market opens Tuesdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. in the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne. Vendors set up at 2:30 p.m. Contact the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension Services Office at 256-845-8595 for vendor information.
• The Henagar Farmer's Market opens weekly on Mondays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the city park. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can contact City Hall at 256-657-6282 for more information or follow them on Facebook at @henagarfarmersmarket.
• The Mentone Farmers Market, located at 6139 AL Highway 117, Mentone, opens Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Opportunities to be involved with the market include volunteering at the information booth, selling your own home-grown items, or buying fresh produce and goods from local vendors. For more information, call 256-845-1213 or follow them on Facebook at @mentonefarmersmarket.
