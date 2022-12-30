Food City deal receives final approval

It took 343 days to clear all of the hurdles, but Fort Payne is getting a Food City grocery store.
A public hearing on Thursday, required under Amendment 772, allowed Madison County Circuit Judge Claude E. Hundley, III, to hear both sides before issuing an order in the case of "City of Fort Payne vs taxpayers and citizens of Fort Payne."
The hearing completes the process of validating the deal under the legal framework tying conditions to a city or county’s ability to offer financial incentives to retailers. Hundley’s order shows the City followed the proper process and that “no taxpayer or citizen of the City offered evidence in opposition to the Plaintiff’s Petition.”
Upon its completion the store is expected to create annual taxable sales of approximately $18.2 million and create an estimated 140 full and part-time jobs that pay at or above the current rate now earned in Fort Payne. The construction of Food City and additional retail space are expected to result in a substantial increase in the city's general fund revenues when completed.
Testifying in court were Fort Payne City Clerk Andy Parker and City Councilman Phillip Smith. Also giving sworn testimony were Melanie Miller, Dawn Nelson and Brandy Pecaut. Attending the hearing, but not testifying, was Stephen Spangler, vice president of real estate and site development for K-VA-T (Food City’s parent company). The organization is headquartered in Abingdon, Va., and operates 129 stores throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia. Marathon Realty is a K-VA-T subsidiary.
There were no other parties testifying for or against the deal, including the parties who sued earlier in the year seeking injunctive relief to stop the Memorandum of Understanding from moving forward.
City Attorneys Rocky Watson and Tamara Neeley sat at one table while District Attorney Mike O’Dell and Deputy DA Bob Johnston appeared at the other. It was the final time in court for O’Dell, who officially retires Jan. 4.
Johnston clarified that the prosecution’s role was not to substitute their judgment for the city council’s. Rather, they probed whether the process was properly followed and elicited testimony from anyone seeking to argue that the deal is in the best interest of citizens and taxpayers.
Neeley said, "We are pleased that the judge saw fit to approve our process for the approval of the Food City project as anticipated and are excited for this project to be able to move forward. We feel that Food City coming to Fort Payne will be a benefit to the City and its citizens."
Under the Memorandum of Understanding approved by a 3-2 majority of the Council, the City will pay $1.2 million upon the beginning of excavation. Another million will be paid if Food City opens its doors for operation of business to the public within 12 months. A final payment of $900,000 will be due upon the one-year anniversary of opening.
Money will be returned to the City, with 2.5% interest, if the developer fails to live up to its end. The memorandum becomes void if the developer doesn't initiate construction within six months of the approval of the document by the court.
Councilman Smith shared that the city council spent months in discussions with Marathon Realty, a branch of the Food City chain, and considered various impacts. He said they determined the construction phase alone would generate $329,000 in taxes for the city while local lodging like Melanie Miller’s RV park should benefit from workers remaining in the city throughout construction.
Smith said they also looked at the financial impact of the Food City store in Albertville and found that it had three million visitors in the first year and even the Foodland store there reportedly saw its foot traffic increased by 4-5% due to increased retail development since Food City anchored other stores in the Marshall County community.
Smith testified that other retailers expressing serious interest in coming to Fort Payne such as TJ Maxx, Buffalo Wild Wings and Hobby Lobby were “all waiting to see if Food City comes in and is successful.”
Smith said Food City initially proposed a deal for a larger store planned inside the Gadsden Mall. Namely, $6.7 million in incentives spread out over 15 years. Fort Payne offered a counter-proposal to instead pay $3.1 million upfront – a move that is expected to save the taxpayers $3.6 million at the end of 15 years.
In most incentive deals, the city rebates money to companies in exchange for coming to Fort Payne over a period of years. In the case of Lowe’s, Fort Payne subsidized its rent. Others have tax-sharing agreements, whereas Fort Payne will not have to split sales tax generated at the new store with Food City.
A Starbucks coffee kiosk alone is expected to generate $624,000 in sales and $24,960 in new taxes. The Albertville store includes such features as a Starbucks Coffeehouse, Gas'NGo, GoCart Curbside Pickup and a pharmacy.
Parker testified that incentives for economic development are “pretty standard” these days as communities compete against each other to attract the stores that shoppers want to visit and jobs can get created.
Furthermore, for the property at at 1015 Gault Avenue South, commonly referred to as the “South Y,” to ever be suitable for development, the city would be forced to pay about $1 million to relocate a sewer main that was buried beneath it without an easement to the city in the 1950s.
“That’s a million dollars that the City would have to spend regardless for anything permanent to be build on it, and Food City takes over that obligation,” Watson said.
While opponents claimed the new store would cannibalize existing retail business and not attract any new shoppers, Smith countered that Food City projected it would attract shoppers from existing stores with the rest coming from people who now shop at Food City stores in Trenton and Albertville because of the popularity of the brand.
Watson repeated information that $33 million in retail sales are presently believed to flow out of DeKalb County.
“The City hopes to get some of that returning to Fort Payne,” Watson said. “A rising tide lifts all boats.”
Pecaut argued that Fort Payne already has enough grocery stores and adding another would hurt existing retailers.
“Businesses are struggling because no one wants to work. This would put more stress on them. This is redistribution, not new revenue. There are better ways to spend tax dollars and the city needs to take a step back and look at whether this is the way to go,” she said.
Pecaut disparaged the city council generally, accusing them of hiding information from the public and holding their meetings at times when most people cannot attend. She said she has considered moving away if it continues to operate in the same way.
Dawn Nelson said she’d rather see $3.1 million invested in buying back-to-school supplies or taking care of the homeless population.
Miller shared concerns that elevating the South Y above the flood zone would create issues for her RV park located near a flood prone part of the city.
The grocery store would occupy roughly 5,000 square feet, including a gas station. Food City is set to spend $400,000 on a flood study and would likely raise the 52,000-square-foot property by three feet.
Miller suggested there are “better places to put a Food City such as the old Food World. Why should we use tax dollars to upgrade private property?”
Miller also mentioned some legal issues Food City is facing related to opioid sales at its stores.
Watson thanked them for attending the hearing and entered into evidence a letter submitted by another citizen.
