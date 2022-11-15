The Chattanoogan newspaper reported that Marvin Ford, the longtime owner and promoter of Fort Payne Motor Speedway and founder of the United Championship Racing Alliance for Crate Late Models, recently died at his Cedartown, Ga. home.
The death of Ford was reported by his son Craig Ford on Facebook and Steve Hixson, who assisted the Fort Payne track and the UCRA series with publicity.
Ford had bypass surgery many years ago and suffered a mild heart attack in 2016, the paper reported.
He was reportedly at home after Fort Payne’s scheduled Saturday racing was rained out. He was found in distress and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to the article.
“His racing connections included being a former flagger at Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Ga. before taking promotional roles,” the article reads.
He operated Green Valley Speedway in Glencoe from 1989-97 and later purchased the former Thunder Mountain Speedway in Fyffe and renamed it Fort Payne Motor Speedway.
He was constantly trying to improve things weekly at the racetrack, and had grand ideas about making the experience at the racetrack better for fans and drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.