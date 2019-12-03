Greyhound stop finds new home in Fort Payne

Greyhound has found a location closer to the interstate – the Citgo Eagle Express near the I-59 exit 222, 2645 Greenhill Blvd SW.
Beginning Monday, the bus added to its route. The bus will now stop at this new location in Fort Payne each morning at 11:20 a.m. coming from Birmingham, Alabama and going to Chattanooga, Tennessee, arriving in Chattanooga at 1:45p.m. From there connections can be made for north to Knoxville and Nashville and beyond, or south to Atlanta and all points beyond.
The bus in the afternoon comes from the Chattanooga area and arrives in Fort Payne at 3:55 p.m. to go to Birmingham, Alabama, arriving in Birmingham at 7:10 p.m. From there, connections can be made in all directions.
Since it arrives at the Multi-modal terminal in Birmingham, connections can also be made with the Birmingham City Transit System, as well as Amtrak.
The new location will allow passengers to purchase snacks and drinks for the trip, and provide shelter from the weather.
For tickets and pricing, go to www.greyhound.com, or download the cell phone app.
